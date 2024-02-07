Grand Rapids renews AARP Age-Friendly Community status, creating better living environments for all

Approximately 12% of the Grand Rapids population is over the age of 65
. With such a sizable older population, city officials have made it one of their goals to serve this community. Their efforts have culminated in Grand Rapids renewing its AARP Age-Friendly Status.
“This status continues the city’s participation in the World Health Organization’s Age Friendly Communities Program
. Grand Rapids partnered with AARP, an affiliate of the WHO, to pursue and obtain accreditation as an Age Friendly Community. This global initiative aspires to improve communities and sustainable economic growth, to make for happier healthier residents of all ages,” says Jay Steffen, assistant planning director for the city of Grand Rapids planning department.
Age Friendly Community Action Plan
The plan to achieve this status began in 2016, including thought leaders and city-wide listening tours along the way. In 2017 the city created an interactive activity modeled after the children’s game Candyland
called “Grandyland” to gather the opinion of older community members. The next step in 2018 saw the city pass a resolution and the mayor send a formal letter of commitment to AARP Michigan and the WHO to become an Age Friendly Community. In 2019 the mayor appointed an advisory council with task forces and advisory groups to help create the Age Friendly Community Action Plan and this commitment to creating a happy, healthy community for older residents has continued to the present. The 2024 AARP Age-Friendly status renewal only serves to continue that momentum.
The Age Friendly Community Action plan focuses specifically on four domains of livability: communication, housing, outdoor spaces, and transportation.
“For each domain there is an approximate 29-step action plan. When considering communication, we're looking to provide resources both digitally and in print. For housing, we're working towards fair housing practices for older adults. In outdoor spaces, we’re providing safe sidewalks and access to walking trails while also providing access to alternative modes of transportation,” says Steffen.
In 2024 this work will continue based on the age friendly foundation the city has been working to create. Continuous effort is being put into updating the city’s age friendly website
that serves as a resource for people who are looking for information to help older adults. This site includes a map that shows senior housing locations, service providers, senior centers, and accessible parks within the city.
Cooperation
“We work very closely with our Parks Department
, updating the list of park amenities for most age friendly parks. We recently received a grant to provide additional benches to the north end corridor, and we would like for improvements like this to continue. We were able to do similar work in other areas of the city besides the north end corridor as we received funding for that benches and other site furniture like trash cans from AARP. We're working with the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan
on housing issues related to older adults and we're also working with our own city Mobile GR
department about adding additional DASH routes. We're also doing equity and inclusion outreach that will be done on a continual basis. We’ve connected with the Grand Rapids African American Museum
, the Grand Rapids Urban League
, Grand Rapids African American Health Institute
, and many others on outreach to expand senior resources under the heading of equity and inclusion,” says Steffen.
Overall, the city’s community master plan is meant to be implemented over the span of 20 years with age-friendly factors embedded in that plan. Grand Rapids has a 60-person committee that is continuously working on this plan with a couple members advocating for seniors while ensuring the continued prosperity of the entire community.
“Grand Rapids has an AARP livability score
of 61 that ranks our city at the top half of the communities in the United States. We’re very proud of the progress we’ve made since the first livability score of 52 in 2018, and we're proud of our age-friendly efforts. We continually strive to make Grand Rapids a great and equitable place to live for people. What’s good for older adults, is really good for the quality of life for all ages of our community,” says Steffen.
