Grand Rapids renews AARP Age-Friendly Community status, creating better living environments for all

Transportation is one component of making Grand Rapids more livable for residents of all ages, including older ones. Courtesy

Grand Rapids has renewed its AARP Age-Friendly Status.

In 2017 the city created an interactive activity modeled after the children’s game Candyland called “Grandyland” to gather the opinion of older community members.

In 2019 the mayor of Grand Rapids appointed an advisory council with task forces and advisory groups to help create the Age Friendly Community Action Plan.