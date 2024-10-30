How 2 West Michigan designers are turning plastic waste into art

It was a moment of clarity on the shores of Bali. Designers Jared Seifert and Lauren Copping stood together, watching workers gather plastic waste that later would be turned into durable sheeting materials.
This experience inspired Seifert and Copping to return to West Michigan with a mission: using design to change how people saw plastic waste and sustainability.
The duo, who have separate businesses, are collaborating on the Design Declassified project. They want to turn locally sourced plastic waste into sturdy sheet materials that can be used for various products, from countertops to lighting, furniture and home goods.
Seifert, an industrial designer and the founder of Design Declassified,
focuses on turning post-consumer and industrial waste into usable materials. Copping, an interior designer and founder of Mont Design
, works with vacation rental and property investors to create guest-centered spaces using sustainable and non-toxic finishes.
Different approaches
They bring complementary skill sets to their collaboration, combining the technical aspects of product design with the creative touch of interior design.
“I’m very product-oriented, having worked with various furniture manufacturers as well as in consumer products and transportation concepts,” Seifert says. “Both Lauren and I share a passion for interiors and materiality, so we really play off each other with objects and materials within spaces. Lighting is a huge focus for us as well.”
"Jared focuses on the technical side, like typical thicknesses and materials for making furniture, while I focus on interior finishes and design,” Copping says. “Our roles complement each other perfectly, allowing us to create products that are not only functional but also beautiful.”
Design Declassified focuses on sourcing plastic waste locally, including post-consumer and industrial plastics like milk jugs, detergent bottles, and pill containers. The materials are then processed into durable, recycled sheets without the use of added glues, resins, or dyes. The result is a versatile, eco-friendly material that can be used in a variety of applications, from furniture to home goods.
Bali trip opened eyes
The idea for Design Declassified took root during their week-long trip to Bali. Seifert and Copping, who previously lived in Bali for a year during the pandemic, were struck by the resourcefulness of the local community, which turned plastic waste into furnishings. The sight of locals and expats coming together to solve a problem inspired them to bring that same spirit of innovation back to West Michigan.
“I was familiar with this material before we went to Bali, but being there allowed me to actually experience it firsthand,” Seifert says. “That experience really inspired us to come back and make a difference. That’s where the story began.”
The duo’s work is currently being showcased at Kendall College of Art and Design’s “Fragments to Form” exhibit. It provides a behind-the-scenes look at their design process, from collecting plastic waste to creating fully realized products.
“Fragments to Form
” is open to the public through Nov. 22 at the FLEXgallery in the Woodbridge N. Ferris Building, 17 Pearl St. NW in Grand Rapids.
“Visitors can see not just the prototypes of lighting, desks, and furniture we’re making, but also how the reclaimed plastic evolves from empty containers to finished sheets,” says FLEXgallery Exhibitions Director Michele Bosak. “It invites you to envision the full potential of the material.”
For the exhibit, Copping designed the layout while Seifert created the materials and handcrafted the furniture and other pieces on display.
The exhibit showcases the steps of the process, explaining how plastic waste can be remade into new products. Raw materials are next to finished products. For example, orange prescription pill bottles are shredded into fibers and then remade into durable sheets. This process retains the original colors and textures of the materials.
Their work isn’t just about creating products; it’s about changing mindsets around sustainability and encouraging people to rethink how they interact with everyday materials.
“We wanted to bring people along the journey with us,” Copping says. “It’s not just about the finished product—it’s about understanding where the material comes from and what can be done with it.”
Welcoming other ideas
The duo have opened “Fragments to Form” to other designers and students to create products and art from plastic waste. A rotating selection of projects shows the creative possibilities of sustainable materials.
“In Bali, we saw how the community came together to address the plastic waste problem, and that really inspired us,” Copping says. “We wanted to bring that sense of collaboration here, which is why we’ve opened the exhibit up to contributions from others as well.”
She adds that the exhibit's goal is to encourage dialogue and innovation. For example, visitors to the exhibit can sketch their own ideas for sustainable products and pin them to a communal board. The interactive element is intended to inspire students, designers, and the general public to engage directly with the materials and offer their own ideas.
Seifert and Copping are planning a series of additional events, including an open house and a gathering of design professionals to discuss circular economy initiatives in West Michigan. The events aim to foster conversations around sustainability and encourage the design community to think more critically about the materials they use.
“This space isn’t about our work being held up on a pedestal,” Copping says. “We want to share the journey we’ve been on and invite others to be a part of it. It’s about creating a conversation around sustainability and how we can all contribute.”
Seifert and Copping credit their education at KCAD for helping them get both their individual businesses and their collaborative projects off the ground.
“KCAD gave us the entrepreneurial skills and support to bring our ideas to life,” Seifert says. “It’s been invaluable in shaping both our individual paths and our work together on Design Declassified.”
