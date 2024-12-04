How Wheel the World is changing accessibility in Kalamazoo, one business at a time

When Tyler Houser was given the opportunity for Airway Fun Center
to partner with Wheel the World, the decision was easy. The Portage family entertainment center had always prided itself on being welcoming and accessible, but Houser was eager to learn how they could do even better.
When the initiative’s specialists reviewed their newly renovated bathrooms, they identified a missing key feature: vertical grab bars in the handicap-accessible stalls.
Within two weeks, those grab bars were installed.
“It was such a simple but impactful improvement,” Houser says. “We learned a lot about the little things that can make a big difference.”
Airway Fun Center and the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
are among the businesses in the Kalamazoo area working with Wheel the World
and Disability Network Southwest Michigan
(DNSW) to improve their accessibility.
These partnerships have led to practical changes, like grab bars, and sparked a cultural shift in how organizations view inclusivity. Accessibility is no longer just about compliance, it’s about creating spaces where everyone feels welcome.
‘It opened our eyes’
“It was super cool to partner with Wheel the World,” Houser says. “We were excited to see what we were doing well, but more importantly, it opened our eyes to things we weren’t doing as well or up to par.”
DNSW’s Kelly Linton, an ADA specialist and systems advocate working with Wheel the World, provided detailed feedback, including the suggestion to install vertical grab bars.
“It’s a small improvement, but one that makes a big impact for our guests,” Houser says.
The initiative also brought recognition to the center.
“Being listed in the Wheel the World program is exciting,” Houser says. “It highlights that we take accessibility seriously, which benefits not just us but our guests as well.”
At the Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center, the approach to accessibility has been transformative.
“Participating in the Wheel the World project allowed us to gain a deeper understanding of accessibility needs and empowered us to reimagine how we serve all visitors,” says Michael Martin, the center’s director of experience and education.
The Air Zoo has made enhancements such as improved wayfinding, sensory-friendly environments, and hands-on activities adaptable for diverse needs. Training for staff and volunteers also reflects those goals.
“We were inspired to join the Wheel the World initiative by our commitment to inclusivity and our mission to inspire curiosity and learning in everyone, regardless of their abilities,” Martin says. “As a place that celebrates discovery and exploration, we recognized the importance of ensuring that all our guests can fully engage with our exhibits and programs without barriers. We first heard about this program from our friends at Discover Kalamazoo and knew that we had to be part of it.
Realistic approach
Linton, who conducts detailed “mappings” of facilities, describes Wheel the World’s approach as practical and results-oriented.
“The way Wheel the World approaches accessibility is different — it’s probably more realistic,” Linton says. “For example, if the bottom edge of accessible parking signage is at 48 inches, it’s technically non-compliant under ADA rules, but it’s still functional. Their approach focuses on what’s practical and meaningful for users.”
Courtesy Disability Network Southwest MichiganDisability Network Southwest Michigan’s Kelly Linton, an ADA specialist and systems advocate working with Wheel the World, provided detailed feedback, including the suggestion to install vertical grab bars.
Discover Kalamazoo, the official destination marketing organization for Kalamazoo County, has played a pivotal role in connecting local businesses with Wheel the World.
Using a $57,500 Accessible Traveler Grant from the state, along with matching funds, the organization is funding a community-wide accessibility audit of 130 locations. These include attractions, restaurants, lodging, and transportation facilities.
“(President and CEO Jane Ghosh) has been amazing in this project,” Linton says. “She’s so highly regarded that when she sends emails to higher-ups, they respond—not because they’re afraid, but because they respect her.”
The audit results will provide businesses with tailored reports on how to enhance accessibility. Business listings will also be created on the Wheel the World and Discover Kalamazoo websites to help travelers with accessibility needs plan their visits.
The initiative has created a ripple effect of goodwill. Linton recalls a mapping session at a local restaurant where the owner comped her meal as a gesture of gratitude.
“It’s a small example of the positivity this project has created,” she says.
Courtesy Disability Network Southwest MichiganDisability Network Southwest Michigan’s Kelly Linton, an ADA specialist and systems advocate working with Wheel the World, takes measurements.
Modeling for other businesses
Both Airway Fun Center and the Air Zoo hope their efforts inspire other businesses to prioritize accessibility.
“As a business, it’s always been important for us to be welcoming and inclusive,” Houser says. “This recognition highlights that we’re serious about accessibility.”
Martin sees the initiative as a model for others.
“This project can serve as a powerful model by showing our community that prioritizing accessibility is both achievable and transformative,” he says.
The Wheel the World initiative is part of a broader movement to make Kalamazoo a leader in inclusivity. Accessible travel reflects a $120 billion market. This effort is intended to position the community to attract visitors while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
“This project can serve as a powerful model by showing our community that prioritizing accessibility is both achievable and transformative. Through our collaboration with Wheel the World, we’ve seen how a structured, expert-guided process can make addressing accessibility needs stress-free and highly effective,” says Martin.
“By sharing our journey, we hope to inspire other organizations to recognize that accessibility isn't just an operational goal but a vital part of building an inclusive community. This project highlights the importance of working with local experts, gathering honest feedback, and embracing opportunities for improvement.
“It also shows that even small changes can have a profound impact on guest experiences. By prioritizing accessibility, organizations can expand their reach, foster deeper connections with diverse audiences, and create spaces where everyone feels valued and empowered to participate.”
This series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.