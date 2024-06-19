‘I finally felt free’: How a teen found his potential after years in incarceration

Courtesy Representatives from the Delta Project, including CEO Cole Williams (second from right) and At-Potential Award winner Bilal Al-Raed (far right).

Courtesy The Delta Project’s inaugural Gratitude Concert spotlighted the unsung heroes who are helping at-risk youth reach their potential.

Courtesy The Delta Project's At Potential Award was created to honor a youth who is “a testament to the power of resilience and the capacity for transformation.”

Courtesy The Delta Project is a Grand Rapids nonprofit that helps youths in the juvenile justice system.