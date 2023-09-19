Igniting creativity, diversity and collaboration at The Spark

Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Opened in August 2023, The Spark
at Kendall College of Art and Design is a new retail space focused on showcasing local talent. By providing students, alumni, local makers and artists with a location to present and sell their art, people are able to connect, get inspired and support the artist community.
Take a look inside The Spark’s grand opening and preview various artist's works through this photo essay.
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
Photo by Tyler Herbstreith
To apply to become a vendor at The Spark, click here
.
Photos by Tyler Herbstreith
About Leandra Nisbet: Leandra Nisbet, Owner of Stingray Advisory Group LLC and Co-Owner of Brightwork Marine LLC, has over 15 years of experience in leadership, sales & marketing, and graphic design. She helps businesses grow and assists with: strategic planning, marketing concept development/implementation, risk management, and financial organization. She is actively involved in the community, sitting on several Boards and committees, and has been recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Business Leaders in Grand Rapids. Contact Leandra Nisbet by email at [email protected]!
About Tyler Herbstreith: Tyler Herbstreith is a local photographer, musician and part-time bartender. After traveling and working in all 48 contiguous states, he finds himself back home in Grand Rapids. His photography typically focuses on, but is not limited to, the diverse local live music scene and capturing delectable food and beverage images.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.