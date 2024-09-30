Leader of new Kent Public Defender Office has experience, drive

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Julia Kelly, her husband, and their friends created a soccer league that was free and open to all in order to encourage children and their families to go outside, socialize, and engage in physical activity. They called it the Rainbow Soccer League.
Now, Kelly, who has recently been hired as the public defender for the newly established Office of the Public Defender in Kent County
, continues to volunteer as a coach for their Sunday games in May.
“It's a great way to get engaged in the community, and we've just finished our fourth year,” she says.
Soccer is just one of the ways that Kelly volunteers.
“I have a deep commitment to serving this community outside of the courtroom, including through volunteer work on the ACLU Lawyers Committee
; teaching foster kids to fly fish as a mentor for the Mayfly Project
; as a board member of Realism is Loyalty
; and volunteering at events including expungement fairs
and food distribution with the Hispanic Center of West Michigan
,” she explains. “I've also spent time volunteering to better our community with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks
and Habitat for Humanity
.”
Courtesy Julia KellySoccer is just one of the ways that Julia Kelly volunteers.
A new office for better representation
In July, the county's Board of Commissioners
voted to create a county-run Kent County Public Defender's office, following the recommendation of a study conducted by a national firm. The new office is replacing the nonprofit Kent County Office of the Public Defender, which previously defended indigent clients in the county.
Kelly’s duties include the development, implementation, oversight and direction of the office and its counsel roster.
“We conducted a nationwide search and were thrilled to hire Julia Kelly, who has major experience with indigent defense and has a drive to provide the very best services,” says Kent County Administrator/Controller
Al Vanderberg.
Courtesy Julia KellyJulia Kelly
What this new office is
Vanderberg says the county administration will support Kelly and the new office.
“That involves assisting with the full slate of administrative services such as finance, human resources, information technology, facilities, etc.,” he says. “Julia and I will meet on a regular basis, and I will be available to assist with issues or concerns that arise as she works to create a relatively large office in a short span of time. I will be involved in items such as budget, space, equipment, and to assist with issues if asked when they arise.”
Kelly says she is ready for the task.
“I have devoted my entire career spanning 17 years to criminal defense, and I am excited to lead the new office,” she says. “I am thrilled to work alongside the dedicated and talented members of the county to build this new department of legal advocates and support staff who will uphold and protect the rights of those in our community who need it most.”
Kelly began her career in indigent defense while a law student at the San Diego Public Defender's office
. After graduating from Michigan State University College of Law
and passing the California Bar exam, she took a position with the Orange County Public Defender's office
, where she worked for more than seven years.
“My husband and I moved back to Michigan in 2013, and I have continued my work advocating for the disadvantaged in both state and federal courts,” she says. “I love serving my community in these positions and am thrilled to continue this work building a new office.”
CourtesyThe new leader of the Kent County Office of the Public Defender Julia Kelly, right, has extensive community involvement.
Setting goals for success
Kelly says her immediate goal is hiring attorneys and staff with an inclusive mindset who are excited to be involved in this type of work.
Vanderberg expands on that.
“We need to communicate effectively with stakeholder groups,” he says. ”We need to always keep an eye on culture and the needs of staff who represent indigent folks because the work itself causes burnout. We need to maintain great relations with the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
office, as they fund much of the work we do, and Julia and her staff are responsible to report on the standards that the MIDC required organizations that provide services to follow.”
He added that Kelly is the right person for the job.
“I’m certain that with Julia’s dedication, and also of the staff that she is building, plus the county’s ability to provide excellent support that we will achieve the goals of excellent service for every client,” Vanderberg says.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.