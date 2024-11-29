KCAD alum Demi McNeal: Crafting custom elegance through fashion

Up-and-coming fashion designer Demi McNeal is savoring the success of her first fashion show, marking the debut of her evening wear brand.
Watching the models glide down the runaway in her Dominique Alyse
designs, McNeal felt a sense of accomplishment.
“I was truly blown away,” she recalls. “This was my first event, and the support from the community was incredible. I was crying multiple times – just pure happiness.”
The show, held in Flint on Nov. 16, marked a significant milestone in McNeal’s journey from discovering her artistic talent in high school to becoming a fashion designer.
Along the way, she learned essential skills at the Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) of Ferris State University’s Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion
in Grand Rapids and interned with prestigious luxury brands in New York City. But she was determined to return to Michigan to launch Dominique Alyse Studios, her custom evening wear business.
Discovered fashion by accident
McNeal didn’t grow up obsessed with fashion. She says she didn’t discover her artistic talents until her senior year in Grand Blanc High School. Her discovery came after a health challenge forced her to reevaluate her path.
“My junior year, I got really sick. We found a mass on my pituitary gland, which shut me down from pretty much everything. I had to pull out of my AP honors classes and take something more relaxing. I chose to take a studio art class with Mr. (Steven) Barker,” McNeal explains.
She graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 2016, and from KCAD and the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2020.
In that class, she first discovered her love and talent for art.
“I saw potential in myself, and Mr. Barker encouraged me. He opened doors to life after high school in the creative realm.”
Her family history also played a role in her love of craftsmanship.
“My grandmothers used to sew when I was a little girl, and I remember sitting on my grandma’s lap at 3 years old, moving my hands with hers on a sewing machine,” McNeal says.
While those early memories stayed with her, it wasn’t until much later that she considered fashion as a career.
“When I was deciding on programs, I explored interior design, fine arts, and fashion. Fashion just felt right, especially with the construction aspect of it,” McNeal says.
Academic, industry experience
After high school, McNeal attended Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, where she flourished in the school’s fashion design program.
As a KCAD fashion studies student, she also gained valuable experience as a design intern at Public Thread in Grand Rapids. This small-batch cut-and-sew manufacturer collaborates with designers, businesses, and organizations to create custom-sewn products.
She landed an internship at Public Thread in early 2018 with the help of her fashion illustration professor at KCAD, Kelly Muschiana.
“I started out just being a helpful hand. Doing things like organizing the sewing space, note taking in marketing meetings, helping with social media,” says McNeal, who briefly left during the summer to pursue another internship in NYC at luxury brand Marchesa.
When she returned, the founder and CEO Janay Brower asked her to lead the company’s design team as they pivoted more into product selling. In the fall, she started the new role and oversaw the design and development of their sustainably sourced bags and accessories.
“We worked with local partners like Steelcase, for example, to give a second life to their textiles that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill,” McNeal says.
Designing sustainably
“It was a challenging but extremely rewarding experience because I quickly learned how to think in reverse. In school, there are no restraints, the objective is to design something exceptional for your target customer, and as long as you can buy the supplies in-store, the possibilities are endless.
But what happens when you don’t have an endless supply of fabric and materials? How do your designs and sewing operations adapt?” McNeal says.
She adds that she grew as a critical thinker during my time at Public Thread.
“I’m so honored to have been part of a brand whose ethos was entirely rooted in community, sustainability, and making the world a better place,” McNeal says.
“I still keep sustainability at the forefront. Currently, I operate under a made-to-order business model. I strongly believe that if something isn’t needed, it shouldn’t be produced. The overproduction of garments is one of the leading problems in the fashion industry, and by following this made-to-order structure, I hope to help reduce the number of garments that end up in landfills,” McNeal says.
“I’m also striving to elevate the fit of our clothing. When we feel comfortable in what we wear, we’re more likely to continue using those garments, and that is a major focus for me,” McNeal says “Overall, Public Thread had a tremendous impact on me as a designer. Beyond the skills I gained, the most important takeaway from my experience was how it helped me define the kind of impact I want to make in the world.”
KCAD’s unique dual-enrollment program with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City gave her the best of both worlds.
“I spent three years at Kendall and my senior year at FIT, which was an amazing opportunity to gain experience and connections in the industry,” she says. “Kendall’s program is amazing. I attribute about 80% of my knowledge to them.”
During her time in New York after graduation, McNeal designed full time at Marchesa and led the embroidery and quality control division for Christian Dior Americas, developing her knowledge of textile design and supply chain.
“At Marchesa, I learned how to create fabrics from scratch, from idea to paper to illustrations, and then working with vendors. That experience really set the foundation for my future work,” McNeal says.
Back to Michigan
Despite her success in New York, McNeal felt a pull to return to Michigan and build something meaningful in her home state.
“A big part of why I came back to Michigan to start my business is to keep the talent circle going,” McNeal says. “Michigan has so much talent, and I wanted to contribute to that community.”
In downtown Pontiac, McNeal opened Dominique Alyse Studios, a design agency that helps young designers grow their fashion business, and Dominique Alyse, a custom evening wear boutique where she creates one-of-a-kind pieces for her clients.
“Right now, it’s all custom work. Clients come to me for custom evening wear, including prom, bridal, and mother-of-the-bride dresses. We create pieces completely from scratch,” she explains.
The price point ranges from $900 to more than $4,000, with most dresses averaging between $1,500 and $2,500.
“I’m drawn to anything detail-oriented,” she says.
Displaying her talent
She chose to hold her first fashion show at the Michigan Event Center in Flint, a short drive from her high school.
The event was a labor of love, drawing an audience of more than 250 people.
“I had my community from high school, family from Pontiac, and friends from Grand Rapids all come together. It was amazing to see people from so many parts of my life there,” she says.
The show featured live music performances, raffles, and an elegant runway display of McNeal’s designs.
“It was definitely a challenging process with a lot of trial and error. Beyond focusing on the garments, there were so many other elements, including coordinating models, live music, ticketing, creating an inviting atmosphere,” she says. “I had a team of about 40 people, including models, to help set it all up.”
With the success of her first fashion show behind her, McNeal is already planning for the future.
“I’m looking forward to hosting another fashion show next year. Hopefully, I’ll have more time to plan and continue building on this year’s success,” she says.
For McNeal, Dominique Alyse Studios is more than a business, it’s a way to inspire others and celebrate the talent within Michigan.
Her boutique is located at 18 W. Huron St., Suite 3, in Pontiac, the city where she was born.
“I hope my work will continue to remind people of the incredible talent we have here in Michigan,” McNeal says. “The fashion show reminded me why I came back to Michigan. There’s so much talent here, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
