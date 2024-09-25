KDL and World Affairs Council partner to bridge political divides with ‘Radical Middle’ series

In a time when political debates often feel like battles and the middle ground seems to have vanished, Kent District Library (KDL)
and the World Affairs Council of West Michigan
are stepping up to create a different kind of conversation.
Through their long-standing partnership, the organizations are launching this year’s World Affairs Council Series, “Bridging Political Divides: Exploring the Radical Middle,” aimed at fostering dialogue that transcends partisanship and focuses on pragmatic solutions.
As polarization dominates headlines, the series invites Kent County residents to join in meaningful discussions on how to navigate today’s challenging political landscape.
With expert speakers and a focus on finding common ground, KDL and the World Affairs Council are offering a space where citizens can break through the noise of extremism and discover a path forward rooted in collaboration and community resilience.
“The World Affairs Council is a nonpartisan organization that fosters dialogue around the most pressing issues of our time,” says Hennie Vaandrager, KDL’s programming and outreach manager, who is helping to curate the October series. “Our partnership with them is vital, as it allows us to offer our patrons global perspectives on topics that are deeply relevant to our local communities.”
Seeking common ground
The series aims to move away from rigid ideological divisions and toward pragmatic, evidence-based solutions that prioritize common ground.
“As our world faces rising political extremism, some citizens have begun advocating for practical solutions instead of adhering to partisan positions,” Vaandrager says. “Through the lens of the ‘Radical Middle,’ we hope to encourage discussions that help bridge the divides we see, both globally and right here in our community.”
The series will be held on three consecutive Tuesdays in October at the Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch of KDL. Each session will focus on how communities can come together through solution-focused discourse and evidence-based policy making.
Erica Kubik
“What makes our partnership with KDL so valuable is how it helps connect global issues to the daily lives of people in Kent County,” says Erica Kubik, director of programming for the World Affairs Council.
The partnership between KDL and the World Affairs Council began in 2016, when the organizations first collaborated to offer programs that focused on global topics with local implications.
“We realized that libraries, especially KDL, have a unique ability to reach a wide audience across different demographics,” Kubik says. “Together, we’ve been able to bring these crucial topics to new audiences who may not typically engage with global issues.”
Throughout the years, the collaboration has explored topics ranging from climate issues and immigration to urban planning and Indigenous rights.
The series always aims to show the connections between global challenges and local realities.
“It’s one thing to talk about water resources globally, but what about how those same issues affect people in Michigan?” Kubik says. “That’s the key to this partnership: connecting the global to the local.”
Solutions, not ideology
This year’s theme, ‘Radical Middle,’ focuses on problem-solving rather than ideology.
“We live in a time where political extremism seems to dominate the narrative, but most Americans don’t feel represented by the far left or the far right. They’re looking for solutions, not partisanship,” Kubik says.
Doug Koopman
The series will begin on Oct. 1 with Doug Koopman, a political scientist and professor emeritus at Calvin University. Koopman will explore the history of political discourse in America and how the country has reached its current polarized state.
"I'm participating in this series to do what I can to elevate the political conversation this fall, which is particularly important in a "swing" region of a "swing" state in the presidential election,” says Koopman. “Kent County has a long history of principled political leadership characterized by civility and seeking common goals across parties. It is a good time to raise expectations and aspirations for such leadership in the future."
Paul Barrett
The series continues on Oct. 8, focusing on the role of digital media in political polarization. Paul Barrett, from New York University’s Stern School of Business, will discuss how digital platforms contribute to the erosion of trust in democratic institutions. Barrett, an expert on misinformation and disinformation, will examine how these factors have shaped political discourse on a national and global scale.
“I hope people who come to my talk walk away with a better understanding of how powerful digital companies, particularly in the social media industry, have affected the way we talk about politics and civic life,” Barrett says.
“Unfortunately, in their quest to promote sensational content and advertising revenue, these companies have exacerbated political intimidation and even physical violence. They aren't the sole or even primary cause of these pathologies, but they do play a facilitating role. Fortunately, there are steps we can take -- individually as citizens and collectively through judicious regulation -- to reduce the harm.”
Setting aside party ties
Tonya Schuitmaker
The final event, on Oct. 15, will feature Tonya Schuitmaker and Christine Greig, two former Michigan state legislators now working with Michiganders for Civic Resilience
. Their work, supported by The Carter Center
and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and Library
, focuses on promoting bipartisan dialogue and ensuring free and fair elections in Michigan.
“Tonya and Christine have a unique perspective because they’ve both been in state politics, one as a Republican and one as a Democrat,” Kubik says. “Now, they’re working together to strengthen civic resilience and show that our political system is still functional.”
Greig said the session would provide a chance to address some of the issues undermining trust in elections.
“We’ll delve into key issues that have undermined trust in our elections and present polling that shows the vast majority of Michiganders reject violence as a means to resolve political disagreements,” she said. “Participants will leave with practical ideas for engaging and understanding fellow Michiganders who may hold different views but share a commitment to our country and its democratic traditions.”
Schuitmaker says the series is an opportunity to engage with others across partisan lines who are committed to eliminating division.
“My hope is that attendees will leave with practical strategies for fostering pragmatic, evidence-based discussions regarding civil discourse, mitigating political violence, and having confidence in the results of elections. Together, we can build resilient communities that tackle today's challenges with unity and purpose,” Schuitmaker says.
While the events will take place at KDL’s Kentwood Branch, they will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person. There are also opportunities to continue to learn after the series wraps up.
“After attending a program, patrons can check out books, watch documentaries, and access other resources that dive deeper into the topic,” Vaandrager says. “Education doesn’t stop after one event, and KDL does a fantastic job of providing these ongoing resources.”