KDL collaborates with AARP on topical learning programs for seniors

Nearly 70,000 Americans lost more than $1 billion to romance or relationship scams last year, according to the AARP.
At a recent presentation at the Kent District Library Cascade Township branch co-sponsored by the AARP and KDL, a special agent from the Grand Rapids FBI office shared tips with audience members on how to guard their hearts and hard-earned money from scam artists.
Vicki Merkel and Mary Scott were among more than 40 people who showed up to “Is it True Love or a Scam,” the first of the four-part “Learn a Latte” series that will be presented at Kent District Library branches this year.
"I was kind of on the fence about coming because I'm married, but this was really good," says Scott, who also volunteers for AARP. "I've heard about some of these things because I listen to the AARP's scam podcast."
Merkel, who is single, credits friendships like she has with Scott for keeping her from feeling disconnected and more susceptible to relationship scams.
“You are still vulnerable, but not as vulnerable to the loneliness-induced vulnerability," says Merkel, who says she has sworn off romance and lives contently with her cats.
For the two friends, the session was both an opportunity to learn as well as an unexpected reunion. They stayed to catch up as the room emptied out around them.
Drawing seniors back to libraries
The AARP events offer KDL an opportunity to reintroduce the library to people who might have stopped visiting because of the pandemic. Bringing them to the library is an opportunity to showcase all the KDL services available.
“We have regularly offered programming to appeal to seniors because we know that they like to visit, so a lot of our branches have implemented bingo programs or “Craft and Create” programs, coffee and conversation,” says Sara Magnuson, one of KDL's branch outreach and programming specialist.
A patron looks for a book at the Kent District Library Cascade Township branch is a resource for many older patrons.
The library often serves as a third space between home and work where people gather, notes Magnuson.
“It’s where people can meet to socialize and enjoy literature and the spaces that the library provides,” she says.
AARP provides the programming for the “Learn a Latte” events, and KDL supplies the space and refreshments. The others will be:
Understanding the Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Wednesday, May 15, 10-11:30 a.m., KDL Grandville Branch
AI is here to stay. But what is it and how does it work? What are the risks and benefits? This presentation will explain where the future of AI is taking us. Technology experts will answer questions.
Becoming a Savvy Voter
Wednesday, Aug 21, 10-11:30 a.m., KDL Wyoming Branch
Voting in Michigan is more accessible than ever. Learn about Proposal 22-2 and how it expands your voting rights. Walk away an informed voter with a solid ballot plan regardless of how you vote.
Things You Never Knew About Rx
Wednesday, Nov 20, 10-11:30 a.m., KDL Ada Branch
What you don’t know about your medications might hurt you. Discover little-known facts and surprising information you might not have heard from your pharmacist. An expert pharmacist will share helpful information about making sure medications work best for you.
Seniors comfortable in library setting
The session relationship scams was the first public in-person session AARP has held since the pandemic. It was also the first one held in a library.
Previously, AARP piloted similar session in August, as a private event at the KDL Service Center, where both KDL and Grand Rapids Public Library librarians shared the ways patrons can save at their libraries through services, programs and special collections.
It was such a success that AARP felt libraries would be the perfect space to continue to offer in-person programming in 2024. By collaborating with KDL, AARP also extends it's reach to audiences that may not have been aware of program offerings. The session on relationship scams saw nearly double the attendance as the initial private Learn a Latte.
Adding ambience to the Feb. 21 gathering was a guitarist and singer from Senior Sing Along
, a nonprofit organization which sends musicians into senior communities to play music.
Jennifer Feuerstein is the associate state director for AARP West Michigan.
Jennifer Feuerstein, associate state director for AARP West Michigan, says holding in-person sessions at the library makes sense because older adults tend to spend more time at libraries, where they can access free resources.
“We bring in guest speakers that are specialized in their fields,” Feuerstein says. “And in all subjects, the topics are relevant to older adults, keeping them protected, keeping them informed and educated about things that impact their lives.”
Magnuson adds that some of the programming AARP is bringing to the library might be expanded to the general public.
Way to build connections
One reason AARP and KDL are good collaborators is because both promote building connections and lifelong learning.
“Learning things and engaging with friends, engaging with new relationships keeps your brain going, keeps your body going,” Magnuson says. “We're really excited to be able to collaborate on this and give them a space to use because all of our libraries have community rooms.We love it when outside presenters are able to work with us to offer more than we would have known how to do.”
The exterior of the Kent District Library Cascade Township branch.
Magnuson adds that she tries to offer programming that appeals to seniors and gives them a sense of community and friendship.
“We love suggestions from our patrons, so if anybody has ideas or things that we
haven't offered, we want to hear from them,” she says.
“We recently had one of our branches start classic movies with the silver screen,” she says. “You can come in and celebrate your memories from your past with your friends. We found that it's a really great way to engage with people who may be having memory issues. They can come in with a caretaker and suddenly they have something in common. It's a fun way to engage with the past and with all the new tech.”
Making connections at the library happens a lot, Magnuson says.
“There's nothing better than seeing people find old friends or make a new relationship when they come into the library, and we become a regular place where they meet up with people and share interests and feel that sense of friendship and community.”
Photos by Shandra Martinez
