Kent County’s new emergency manager sets sights on community resilience

Kent County’s emergency management division is in experienced hands with the appointment of Scott Corbin as the new emergency manager.
The emergency management division
is charged with planning for and responding to emergencies or disasters in the county and is responsible for maintaining Kent County’s Emergency Operations Plan. All cities and communities in the county are part of the Kent County Emergency Management Program.
Kent County Sheriff’s OfficeKent County Emergency Manager Scott Corbin
Corbin has over two decades of experience in the field and been working in public safety since 1994. He most recently was Kent County’s deputy emergency management coordinator, starting in November 2022, and previously served as the emergency management director for Allegan County
for nearly 19 years.
Prior to that, he worked with the Putnam County Office of Public Safety
in Ohio, where he managed hazardous materials plans and technical response teams. He also has law enforcement experience with the Ottawa Police Department
in Ohio and served in the U.S. Army Reserves
as a heavy combat engineer.
The opportunity to serve in Allegan County’s Emergency Management Program brought Corbin to Michigan. He settled initially in Plainwell for 10 years and has lived in Holland for the past 11 years.
"Kent County has a storied history of strong emergency management practices and has often set the standard for others,” Corbin says. “I was drawn to the opportunity to contribute to rebuilding the program, leveraging my experience to address emerging risks like cybersecurity threats, environmental changes, and technological hazards. I’m eager to help Kent County continue to lead in preparedness, resilience, and risk reduction."
Kent County Sheriff’s OfficeThe emergency management division is charged with planning for and responding to emergencies or disasters in the county and is responsible for maintaining Kent County’s Emergency Operations Plan.
Range of experience
His position in Allegan County has given Corbin experience in working with critical infrastructure such as the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant
, overseeing large events at the Martin Dragstrip
, including the B-93 Birthday Bash
concerts, and collaborating with public and private school districts for hazard planning.
His predecessor in Kent County, Matt Groesser, who recently retired after 27 years in the position, has been a critical asset to Corbin during the transition.
“Matt has been incredibly helpful in connecting me with local stakeholders and first responders,” says Corbin. “His deep knowledge of Kent County’s emergency management history and his leadership have laid a strong foundation for the county’s response and recovery capabilities. His mentorship has been invaluable in understanding the unique challenges Kent County faces."
Corbin’s appointment was praised by
Lt. Orville Theaker, of the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division
. Theaker is
the Region 6 district coordinator, serving as a liaison between the state and 14 county and municipal emergency managers within Region 6. He has worked with Corbin for many years.
“Scott will be able to continue to move the Kent County emergency management program in a positive way, helping to ensure the citizens of Kent County are more prepared,” Theaker says. ”He will be a huge resource for his fellow emergency managers here in Region 6 and across the state.”
Kent County Sheriff’s OfficeKent County Emergency Manager Scott Corbin's goals include enhancing the county’s preparedness, with an emphasis on building resilience within the community.
‘Culture of readiness’
Corbin’s responsibilities as the county’s emergency manager include identifying gaps in current plans, building mitigation strategies, and strengthening relationships across jurisdictions and the private sector.
“It’s critical to engage in regular exercises and testing to validate operational plans, ensuring we can effectively manage risks and protect the community,” says Corbin.
Corbin’s goals include enhancing the county’s preparedness, with an emphasis on building resilience within the community.
“I plan to ensure that emergency management becomes an integral part of everyday life for all residents, fostering a culture of readiness and involvement,” Corbin explains.
Corbin also holds another role within his community – as a Holland City Council
member. He represents the 5th
Ward, which covers the south end of Holland, including much of its commercial and industrial area. He also is vice chairperson of the West Michigan Regional Airport Authority, which is located in the 5th
Ward.
“These responsibilities allow me to stay informed on legislative and policy changes that could impact emergency management practices, particularly in areas like public safety and infrastructure resilience,” Corbin says.
"There is significant overlap (between my role as emergency manager and as a city council member), particularly when it comes to public safety, infrastructure planning, and community resilience. My work in emergency management informs my decision-making on the council, and vice versa, as both roles require a focus on protecting and serving the community through proactive risk management and policy development."
Corbin started his new position on Sept. 1 and says he is looking forward to working with the community.
“Building a resilient community requires the involvement of everyone, and I encourage all residents to get involved, whether through volunteering or staying informed about our programs. Together, we can strengthen Kent County’s ability to manage risks and recover from disasters.”