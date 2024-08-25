New Ada Hotel opens, embracing village's rich history

Photo by Tommy Allen More than 100 gathered at Ada Hotel set on the banks of the Thornapple River's Legacy Park.

Rising along the Thornapple River, the new Ada Hotel is now open, featuring a modern, stylish design that honors the town's rich history. With two restaurants and a rooftop patio, the 36-room boutique hotel aims to become a new centerpiece in Ada Village, much like the original Ada Hotel from the late 1800s."We wanted to create a place that complements what the village already has to offer," says Loren Crandell, CEO of Baton Collective, the Cheri DeVos-owned real estate development firm behind the project. "The original Ada Hotel was a significant landmark here in Ada, serving as a central hub for the village's social life. It was an approachable place for everyone to enjoy. That spirit and atmosphere are exactly what we aimed to replicate with this new property."The Ada Hotel celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 20. The 37,000-square-foot hotel, located at 7415 River St., sits across from the Thornapple River."Our vision was to create a hotel that feels warm, welcoming, and inviting — a place where you can truly feel at home," DeVos says. "We want our guests to experience the charm of Ada and discover what makes this community a wonderful place to live, work, play, and now, stay."Rick Wynn, president of AHC+Hospitality, which manages the hotel, calls it a significant milestone for Ada Village."The vision was to create a space that offers a unique, memorable experience for every guest," Wynn says. "The tone is set when you walk into the hotel lobby — light, bright, and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering unmatched views of the Thornapple River."The hotel offers two restaurants, each with its own nod to Ada's history. The Post Tavern, named after the original Ada Trading Post, is a 110-seat restaurant located on the hotel's main floor, while the second restaurant, Rix, is named after Ada’s founding father, Rix Robinson. Located on the third floor, Rix features an outdoor terrace with views of Legacy Park and the Thornapple River."We see this hotel as an asset to the community, not just for Ada residents but for everyone," Wynn says. "For over 40 years, the Amway Grand Plaza has been the heartbeat of downtown Grand Rapids. We see this becoming the heartbeat of Ada."In addition to its dining options, the Ada Hotel offers such features as a unique curated ceiling installation in the atrium, representing the topography of Ada where the Thornapple River intersects with the Grand River."It’s a modern representation of the land around the rivers, with different depths to reflect the waterways and surrounding areas," Crandall said.The hotel also includes amenities such as a fitness center. Each room is designed with a consistent theme and décor, yet small nuances distinguish each one. Families can opt for rooms with bunk beds, while executive rooms cater to business travelers with added amenities like Peloton bikes and private patios adjoined to their hotel room. Several rooms also feature balconies or patios overlooking the Thornapple River.Crandell says the hotel is part of the DeVos family's effort to support community-based initiatives in West Michigan, Holland, and Northern Michigan. Baton Collective’s new office, located in the same building as the hotel, will focus on these efforts. The Ada Hotel is managed by AHC Hospitality, with project partners including First Companies, OTJ, and Dixon Architecture.