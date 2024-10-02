New CSNIP veterinary facility to meet growing demand for affordable pet care

When
Sharon Caldwell-Newton looks at the new 12,000-square-foot veterinary clinic taking shape on Walker Village Drive, she sees a lifeline for thousands of pet owners struggling to afford veterinary care.
Photo by Tommy AllenCSNIP aims to break the cycle.
As the executive director of CSNIP, Caldwell-Newton knows firsthand the challenges many families face when their pets need medical attention but financial barriers stand in the way.
We've outgrown our current spaces and need a larger, more efficient facility to continue serving the community," says Caldwell-Newton. "This new clinic will allow us to improve service delivery and meet the growing demand for affordable pet care, ensuring no pet is left without care due to cost.”
CSNIP, the Community Spay Neuter Initiative Partnership
, has been providing reduced-cost veterinary services to pet families across 10 counties in West Michigan for over two decades.
The new facility, set to open in early 2025, will double CSNIP’s capacity and consolidate its three smaller clinics into one centralized location. The expanded clinic will not only solve space limitations but also allow the nonprofit to meet the rising demand for affordable pet healthcare.
Photo by Tommy AllenCSNIP's new 12,000-square-foot veterinary clinic in Walker will open by the end of 2024.
Demand steadily rising
Since its founding in 2001, CSNIP has served over 255,000 dogs and cats. In recent years, the rise in pet ownership has increased the demand for veterinary services.
Over 70% of U.S. households have at least one pet, and nearly half of those households report struggling to afford veterinary care, according to a recent PetSmart Charities Access to Care Survey
. For some, a $500 vet bill could mean financial ruin, leading to difficult choices, including surrendering pets to shelters or even euthanasia.
The new clinic, at 1300 Walker Village Drive NW, will accommodate up to 150 surgical patients daily and up to 120 pets for general wellness care.
Behind the scenes, the facility is designed to maximize efficiency and accommodate growth. CSNIP’s medical director, Dr. Jeff Adams, who has been with the organization for 18 years and has over 40 years of veterinary experience, worked closely with the architectural team at Wolverine Building Group to create a layout that prioritizes workflow and minimizes unnecessary delays.
“Thanks to his input, we were able to avoid costly redesigns and keep the project on time and within budget,” Caldwell-Newton says.
Photo by Tommy AllenInnovative additions will be a part of CSNIP's new Walker location, including this area where dogs can relieve themselves easily and safely.
Specialized design
The clinic’s state-of-the-art surgical suite will include 10 operating tables, though not all will be used immediately. The facility, previously a multi-storefront building, is being transformed by Wolverine Building Group
, with future expansion in mind.
The facility will include six exam rooms, a prep area for animals undergoing surgery, and a specialized dental suite that will be able to handle everything from routine cleanings to more complex extractions.
The clinic will also feature a dedicated dog relief yard with artificial turf, providing a comfortable and safe space for dogs before and after surgery. Feline care will also see a significant boost, with the facility including 90 cat kennels to meet the growing demand for feline surgical services.
Photo by Tommy AllenExecutive director of CSNIP, Sharon Caldwell-Newton, leads a tour of the new 12,000-square-foot vet clinic.
CSNIP’s mission to reduce pet overpopulation through spay and neuter procedures is reflected in its tagline, “Break the Cycle.” By preventing unwanted litters, the nonprofit helps reduce the number of pets entering shelters or living on the streets.
The expansion is also a critical part of CSNIP’s capital campaign, the Community Pet Project, which has raised $3.03 million toward its $3.6 million goal. Key contributions include a $1 million grant from the Kent County Board of Commissioners through the American Rescue Plan Act and significant funding from PetSmart Charities.
Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr. calls the new CSNIP a welcome addition to the city.
“In a city that loves its pets like family, we know CSNIP will make a positive impact as one of our new community partners,” Carey says.
CSNIP also plans to strengthen its partnership with Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The clinic is a surgical training site for senior veterinary students, providing them with hands-on experience while ensuring high-quality care for CSNIP’s patients.
“This space and the wellness areas are built with ADA accessibility in mind,” says Caldwell-Newton. “We did definitely intentionally think about that.”