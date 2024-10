New CSNIP veterinary facility to meet growing demand for affordable pet care

Photo by Tommy Allen CSNIP aims to break the cycle.

Photo by Tommy Allen CSNIP's new 12,000-square-foot veterinary clinic in Walker will open by the end of 2024.

Photo by Tommy Allen Innovative additions will be a part of CSNIP's new Walker location, including this area where dogs can relieve themselves easily and safely.

Photo by Tommy Allen Executive director of CSNIP, Sharon Caldwell-Newton, leads a tour of the new 12,000-square-foot vet clinic.