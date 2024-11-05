New free bus pass eases transportation strain for GRCC students, employees

Photo by Tommy Allen Alex Aguilar-Delgado is thrilled about her future in plastics engineering and aims for a job that lets her travel.

Photo by Tommy Allen Alex Aguilar-Delgado, a first-gen college student, attends GRCC on a Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship.

Photo by Tommy Allen GRCC students are just steps from reliable transit to their next destination.

Photo by Tommy Allen Alex Aguilar-Delgado takes a shuttle between GRCC campuses for classes and later a bus for home.

Alex Aguilar-Delgado has found an unexpected perk to attending Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), one that both she and her mom appreciate.Thanks to the school’s new free bus pass program, Aguilar-Delgado no longer has to rely on her mom for rides home, sparing both of them from the hassle of rush-hour traffic.“She’d have to pick me up and then go get my sister from the library. It was just a lot,” Aguilar-Delgado says. “So, I decided I’d take the bus from now on. It’s been pretty good, honestly."Aguilar-Delgado is one of more than 1,200 GRCC students and employees who are already benefiting from the college’s new bus pass program, which was launched in partnership with The Rapid, Grand Rapids' public transportation system.The program, designed to ease transportation challenges for students and staff, offers unlimited access to The Rapid’s bus network, with GRCC paying the fare.So far, 113 employees have also signed up for the Wave card, The Rapid’s digital fare card.The free bus pass program is part of GRCC’s effort to remove a significant barrier for students: transportation.For many students, getting to campus can be challenging, especially with the rising costs of driving and parking. GRCC charges $3.50 per day for parking, which can add up quickly.“We’ve consistently heard from students that transportation is a hurdle for them,” says Lisa Freiburger, GRCC’s vice president for finance and administration. “This program is our way of addressing that concern and creating more equitable access to education.”Launched this semester, the pilot program allows students and employees to ride The Rapid’s 28 fixed bus routes and two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines, covering 185 square miles, all for free.To participate, students and employees apply for a Wave card, which must be renewed each semester for students. Employee cards are valid for up to 12 months.“We’re thrilled with how the program has taken off,” Freiburger says. “The ability to provide free rides to our students and employees has had an immediate impact, removing barriers that often get in the way of their success.”The collaboration between GRCC and The Rapid took months of planning. Initially, GRCC hoped to integrate the bus pass into students' Raidercards (the student’s college ID), but technical challenges forced the partners to shift to The Rapid’s Wave card.School officials say the program has been well-received by students and staff alike, and participation is expected to grow.Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid, sees the program as part of a broader mission to support the community by improving transportation access.“Access to reliable transportation is key to improving educational and employment outcomes,” Prato says. “By providing free rides to GRCC students and employees, we’re helping them focus on what matters most.”GRCC and The Rapid are monitoring the pilot program in hope that it could become a permanent offering. There are also discussions about potential improvements, such as integrating the bus pass into the Raidercard system and expanding outreach to ensure all eligible students are aware of the opportunity.“We’re excited about the future of this program,” Freiburger says. “We’ve already seen the difference it’s making, and we’re hopeful that it will continue to grow and become an even more integral part of our students’ success.”