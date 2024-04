Nonprofit spotlights the impact of volunteers

Martha Nydam, the founder of Hudsonville Floral, who helps several days a week creating beautiful floral arrangements.

Polly Agers, past owner of the Lighting Corner, who oversees lamps and lighting available to purchase in the stores.

Dale Yntema, who spent his career selling farm equipment and now salvages every piece of metal he can, hauling it with his own vehicle to be recycled and bringing back a weekly check to further the mission.

Russ Harmsen, a retired math teacher, who helps keep the food pantry inventory accurate and shops for needed items.

Gary Jarvis, a local pastor, who gives weekly support to struggling families working to shift out of survival mode and achieve their goals.

Volunteer Russ Harmsen tracks inventory.