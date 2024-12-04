PUBLISHED TOGETHER: Small business magic is where custom experiences meet local impact

During the holiday season, Grand Rapids transforms into something straight out of a Hallmark movie — complete with real snow and better shopping. The streets sparkle, windows glow, and behind every door stands a small business owner ready to help you find something special. I witnessed this firsthand while shopping with Congresswoman Hillary Scholten on Small Business Saturday. I watched her find the perfect dress for a White House function at Basic Bee and collaborate with Sable Candle Co. on a custom scent for her team. Is that a perfect holiday gift? Yes, yes it is.
"When we shop small, we stimulate our local economy creating more jobs and keeping our dollars right here in West Michigan," says Congresswoman Hillary Scholten. "On Small Business Saturday, and throughout the holiday shopping season, it is essential to support local entrepreneurs because when they thrive, we all benefit."
Small business support crosses party lines, because small businesses build communities. Our legislators must put aside differences and focus on what matters — supporting the entrepreneurs who create jobs, drive innovation, and make our downtown destinations worth visiting. The future of our local economies depends on it.
The statistics back this up — 73 cents of every dollar
stays in our community when you shop small versus 43 cents at big box stores. Shifting just 10% of our spending
to local retailers could boost Michigan's economy by $1.5 billion.
Basic Bee
owner Renise Warners launched her boutique during COVID, because entrepreneurs don't wait for perfect conditions. Beyond carrying unique fashion pieces, Basic Bee offers experiences chain stores can't touch — such as their charm bracelet bar where customers create their own custom pieces.
Their collection of perfectly snarky cards adds personality you won't find in big box stores.
"My business is my happy place," Warners shares. "I love being able to connect with other business owners and create events that benefit all of us. I strive to have one event or pop-up in store each month to give the community something to look forward to."
Just down the street, Courtney Jones of Sable Candle Co.
saw an opportunity when wholesale growth slowed during the pandemic. She opened a retail location and launched custom candle-making workshops. Now, customers create their own signature scents — an experience impossible to replicate online.
At Dime & Regal
, co-owner Samantha McIntosh and her team are redefining jewelry shopping. I wear one of their necklaces daily — sleeping, showering, beating it up on the regular — and it maintains its beauty. The compliments keep coming.
Courtesy of Kim BodeU.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, shops local.
These aren't just stores — they embody anti-fragility. These entrepreneurs don't just recover from challenges; they come back stronger. When COVID hit, they changed their business models, created new services, and found new ways to serve our community.
Supporting small businesses strengthens our community. This holiday season, skip the algorithmic suggestions. Stroll our decorated streets, find a custom piece at Dime & Regal, create a signature scent at Sable Candle Co., or discover your own White House-worthy outfit at Basic Bee. Shopping local builds our community's story.
Kim Bode is the founder and owner of 8THIRTYFOUR, a Michigan-based integrated communications agency recognized among Forbes' Top 200 PR Firms. With over 17 years of business leadership experience, she has established herself as a voice in communications, small business advocacy, and DEI initiatives.
