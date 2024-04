Published Together: The Perplexities of Plastic Recycling

Keep using curbside recycling. Kent County can’t recycle plastic if it doesn’t get to us in the first place. Our waste studies show that we only receive a fraction of the available recyclable material in Kent County.

Visit us and see the sorting and baling process in action . Talk with our waste reduction educators while you’re there so they can give you a tour of the facility.

Stop buying single-use and low-value plastic, which has the lowest chance of being recycled into new products.