Signing Santa brings inclusive holiday cheer to kids with hearing loss

Nearly 80 children took part in this year's Signing Santa event. (DHHS)

Since 2009, DHHS has made a visit with Santa Claus an inclusive activity for children who are deaf and hard of hearing. (DHHS)

Children who attend the Signing Santa event receive a gift. (DHHS)

The Signing Santa event include story time in ASL. (DHHS)

The Signing Santa event included games and activities.