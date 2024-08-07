When ‘what now?’ becomes a fulfilling career in restaurants

Tristan Walczewski’s first experience in restaurants began in high school, where he says his “work ethic and appreciation took time.”
That doesn’t sound too off-base for a teenage boy, but this time on the job actually began his journey to a fulfilling career. He has progressed from being a 10-year employee of Essence Restaurant Group (ERG) to being appointed as a partner and chief operating officer of the company, which operates Bistro Bella Vita, The Green Well, Grove, and Lucy’s, all in the Grand Rapids area.
Walczewski grew up in Rockford and attended Grand Rapids Community College with plans to pursue music education. After a year, he decided to pursue a business degree and, in 2015, he graduated from Davenport University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and management with a minor in international finance.
“Throughout college, I worked in several restaurants as a server, bartender, and private events server — I greatly enjoyed my time working at Thousand Oaks Golf Club,” he said. “During college, the majority of my case work and term projects centered around restaurants, beverage companies, and large venue management — areas that were of particular interest for me.”
Courtesy Stacy Feyer-SaloTristan Walczewski was recently named partner and chief operating officer of Essence Restaurant Group.
Learning how real restaurants work
While Walczewski was in college and working as a server at a Red Lobster and as a private events server at Thousand Oaks Country Club, a friend who was working at Bistro Bella Vita spoke very highly of the work environment, compensation, and culture. After interviewing for a position there, Walczewski left his other two jobs to work just one, realizing almost immediately that he knew very little of farm-to-table cuisine, fine wine and beverages, and the elevated points of service and hospitality.
“The training process was intense. I still have a copy of my training binder and schedule to this day,” says Walczewski. “It took a long time to become acclimated. At the time, I had never opened a bottle of wine for a table that didn't involve a twist-off cap, I didn't know the three primary ingredients in a Manhattan, and I certainly didn't know what manchego was. Thankfully, the environment was equally motivating as it was challenging—a balance we still aim to pursue today.”
Essence managing partner James Berg and managing director Hillary Edwards still remember their first interactions with Walczewski 10 years ago.
“As a server he was totally engaged and passionate about hospitality,” Berg says, “one who we kept an eye on as it was evident that he was committed to creating superior hospitality outcomes for his guests. He has not been shy about sharing his thoughts and ways to improve overall operations.”
Edwards adds to that.
“He was our server at Bistro one night. We asked him where he came to us from and Red Lobster stuck with me, even though he must have also mentioned Thousand Oaks,” she shares. “I remember us discussing how much we liked him and hoped he would stick around. Soon enough, I was asked to sit with him to discuss an open restaurant manager position for Bistro Bella Vita, and the rest is history.”
Creating a career
Courtesy Stacy Feyer-SaloTristan Walczewski, partner and chief operating officer of Essence Restaurant Group
After graduating from college, Walczewski faced the same question most are left with: What now?
About nine months after his graduation, an opportunity arose on the Bistro Bella Vita management team, with the direction of the wine list as a focus.
“After interviewing for the position, I was fortunate and grateful to be offered it, with oversight of the wine program as an added bonus,” Walczewski shares. “My final year of serving had seen wine become an intriguing interest and passion, and the opportunity to work more directly was of major motivation and importance.”
In the next year, other management opportunities arose, and Walczewski acquired more skills in areas such as operations, scheduling, purchasing, and growing sales.
“Over time, working toward the position of general manager became a motivating element to pursue and the most rewarding job I have had the pleasure of working in my career,” he says. “Bistro Bella Vita underwent a massive transition and rebrand in 2016, from a concept centered on countryside Mediterranean to its current concept: modern, French, and Italian. Being an integral part of the team during this critical period is something I look back on as foundational in learning, growing, and understanding the many layers of a restaurant. I was fortunate to work with an exceptional group of hospitality professionals.”
Becoming an advanced sommelier
His passion for wine led Walczewski to pursue becoming a sommelier, a trained and knowledgeable wine professional who specializes in all aspects of wine service as well as wine and food pairing.
Walczewski earned certification through the Court of Master Sommeliers, through which there are four certifications. Walczewski is now an advanced sommelier, which involved many steps. First, he attended the advanced sommelier course — a three-day immersive session attended by about 200 sommeliers from all over the country. Attendees are accepted based on their score on the entry exam — approximately 800 people take the test, and the top 200 scorers are accepted.
The advanced sommelier course covered three areas: theory, tasting, and service. Each participant had to pass an exam on each of the topics with a minimum of 60% on each section.
“I was very fortunate to pass the examination on my first attempt,” Walczewski says. “I am currently actively pursuing my master sommelier diploma, the highest certification awarded to beverage professionals working in the hospitality industry.”
What the future holds
As if Walczewski hadn’t been working toward enough already, he also was taking steps to advance within the company.
“We have been working toward this (Walczewski’s appointment as a partner and CEO of the company) for the last year,” says Berg. “Fundamentally, nothing will change as related to the daily operations. What will change is Tristan's role as an owner – understanding the risk and importance of guiding the team based on our values and vision. ERG is deeply committed to what we call the Kindness Principle: gratitude + empathy = compassion.”
Walczewski is looking forward to his new roles.
“We have an incredible team of hospitality professionals, and ensuring we are comfortable and confident in our company's next steps is paramount,” he says. “Creating experiences based on exceptional hospitality is the single most important part of ERG. As we continue to grow and solidify our business, this is our guiding light. Ensuring our team is taken care of in the process is of vital importance.”
Even after the recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling
that raises the state minimum wage and requires servers and bartenders to be paid the same minimum as others, Walczewski is staying optimistic.
“Currently, we pay our servers above the state-required minimums – a stance we took in 2021. Additionally, our non-tipped employees begin (above minimum wage as well)," Walczewski explains. “At this stage, the market has determined starting wages, which are far above the state required minimum.
“I would imagine the ruling will go back to the state legislature, which will draft a compromise as it relates to the tipped minimum wage. If the ruling stands unamended, it would deal a devastating blow to the hospitality industry, adversely affecting small businesses and good operators who have made great strides to ensure financial stability and well-being for its employees. We are optimistic that our legislators will work in conjunction with the restaurant industry to draft a resolution.”
Berg and Edwards are optimistic, too, and more than excited about the next chapters that include Walczewski as a bigger part of their team. He is “relentless, passionate, committed, kind, and above all fair,” says Berg. Edwards adds that Walczewski is “an empathetic leader, exacting, intense, knowledgeable, passionate.”
“We are as excited to be part of this team today as we were back in 1997, " Edwards says. ”The future is bright.”