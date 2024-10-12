UM Health-West first West Michigan hospital to offer ultrasound technology for liver tumors

Imagine treating liver cancer without a single incision.
A groundbreaking technology now available at the University of Michigan Health-West is making this possibility a reality for patients across West Michigan.
The Wyoming hospital is the first in the region to offer histotripsy, a noninvasive therapy that uses focused ultrasound waves to destroy cancerous tumors without surgery.
Courtesy UM Health-West(From left) Dr. Matthew Biersack, Dr. Peter Jones, Gregory Allushuski, 81, the first histotripsy patient treated in West Michigan, Dr. Clifford Cho, and Dr. Ronald Grifka, president, UM Health-West.
“Histotripsy represents a major shift in how we approach liver cancer treatment,” says Dr. Clifford Cho, chief medical officer at UM Health-West, who will lead the histotripsy program as part of the Cancer Network of West Michigan.
“By using high-amplitude ultrasound to destroy tumor cells without surgery, we’re offering a non-invasive option that may trigger an immune response to help the body fight the cancer. This technology opens the door to more effective and personalized care.”
Cho, a researcher in cancer immunotherapy, is also exploring how histotripsy’s ability to disrupt tumors could enhance the body’s immune response. His research is in partnership with the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids,
The hospital calls the treatment a significant leap forward in cancer care, offering patients a highly precise option that minimizes damage to surrounding healthy tissue while potentially stimulating the body’s immune system to fight the disease.
UM Health-West is only the second hospital in Michigan to provide histotripsy, following its initial development at the University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor in 2004.
Liver cancer rates have more than tripled since 1980, while the death rates have more than doubled during this time, according to the American Cancer Society.
Courtesy UM Health-WestResearch is underway to explore how histotripsy’s ability to disrupt tumors could enhance the body’s immune response.
Precision, ‘minimal disruption’
Approved by the FDA in October 2023, histotripsy uses acoustic energy to create a “bubble cloud” within targeted tumors, mechanically breaking them down.
Unlike traditional treatments, histotripsy allows for real-time monitoring and pinpoint control, ensuring that only the tumor is affected while leaving surrounding healthy tissue intact. UM Health-West’s device was developed by HistoSonics, a company based in Ann Arbor.
“This Michigan-developed technology allows us to deliver the highest level of care with minimal disruption to the lives of our patients and their families,” says Dr. Ronald Grifka, president of UM Health-West. “It’s a prime example of how we’re innovating to improve lives.”
Courtesy UM Health-WestUM Health-West plans to explore additional uses of histotripsy in treating other cancers in the future.
Dr. Lloyd Geddes, executive director of the Cancer Network of West Michigan, adds: “This technology reinforces our commitment to providing world-class cancer care close to home.”
UM Health-West plans to explore additional uses of histotripsy in treating other cancers in the future.
