West Michigan Hispanic Chamber unveils plans for new headquarters, welcomes interim leader

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is embarking on an ambitious new chapter with plans for a state-of-the-art headquarters and the appointment of a seasoned executive courtesy of Bank of America as its interim chief operating officer.These developments are set to strengthen the Chamber’s role in empowering the region’s growing Latino community, while also signaling a deepening commitment to community collaboration and economic advancement.Work on the Chamber’s new 12,000-square-foot headquarters, named the Center for Latino Economic and Talent Advancement, is scheduled to begin in early 2025. The facility is designed to be more than just an office space; it’s envisioned as a community hub that will serve as the epicenter for Latino business and talent development in West Michigan.The building, designed by the Detroit architectural firm Rossetti, will include conference rooms, classrooms, event spaces, a community plaza, and a pickleball court. A key feature will be the display of 33 flags representing Latin American countries, celebrating the diversity and cultural heritage of the Latino community.“The Center for Latino Economic and Talent Advancement is a manifestation of our community’s aspirations and hard work,” says Guillermo Cisneros, president and CEO of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “This new headquarters will enable us to better serve the growing needs of the Latino population in West Michigan, providing a space where businesses can thrive, individuals can develop their skills, and our cultural heritage can be celebrated.”Also, the Chamber announced the appointment of Domingo Munoz as interim chief operating officer. Munoz, of Grand Rapids, who has over 18 years of experience in the banking industry, came to this role through Bank of America’s Leader on Loan program. This program, which places experienced executives in nonprofit roles for up to 18 months, is designed to strengthen community organizations while providing the bank’s leaders with professional development opportunities. Since Bank of America launched the program in 2017, the bank has placed over 50 senior leaders with not-for-profit organizations across the country.For Munoz, who will be fully dedicated to the Chamber during his tenure, the opportunity represents both a professional challenge and a personal commitment to community service.“This program is a fantastic way for Bank of America to invest in the communities we serve,” says Munoz. “I’m thrilled to be working with the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at such a pivotal time. The Chamber is experiencing rapid growth, and I’m eager to contribute my skills and experience to help the organization prepare for its future in the new headquarters.”Munoz’s appointment comes at a critical time for the Chamber. As the Latino community in West Michigan expands, so too does the need for support systems that can foster economic and talent development. Munoz’s background in banking management and his extensive work with Hispanic business owners at Bank of America make him an ideal fit for the interim COO role.“Our Leader on Loan program is more than just a philanthropic effort,” says Renee Tabben, president of Bank of America Grand Rapids. “It’s about creating meaningful partnerships that drive real change in our communities. By placing leaders like Domingo in roles where they can make a significant impact, we’re not only helping organizations like the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce achieve their goals but also gaining valuable insights into the needs of our communities. This program strengthens our relationships and outcomes, and it provides our leaders with unique opportunities for growth.”She adds that Munoz will receive input from Bank of America’s senior leadership, and emphasizes that the collaboration between the bank and the Chamber will extend beyond Munoz’s tenure.“Domingo will have access to our senior leadership, and there will be ongoing dialogue about how we can continue to support the Chamber’s mission. This is where the real impact happens—through sustained collaboration and shared resources,” she says.Tabben adds that the bank has been working with the Chamber for several years, and has watched its growth as well as the dramatic growth of the region’s Hispanic community.The Chamber’s new headquarters is part of a broader effort to revitalize the city’s Southeast Side neighborhood. It will be housed as part of the 1111 Godfrey complex of buildings. Historically disadvantaged, the area is now poised for renewal, driven by investments from the Chamber and its partners.“We’re bringing new life to a neighborhood that has been neglected for far too long,” Cisneros says. “As the Latino community began to move into this area, we saw many buildings sitting empty and in disrepair. But with this investment from the Chamber, along with support from corporate partners, foundations, and government entities, we’re working to revitalize the area.”Cisneros says the Chamber’s new headquarters will serve as a beacon for Latino businesses and residents, encouraging them to invest in and remain in the area. He emphasizes the importance of connecting the Latino community to the broader economic boom occurring just miles away in downtown Grand Rapids.“There’s close to $2 billion in development and construction expected (downtown) in the next five to 10 years, " Cisneros said. “The Latino community is two miles south of that $2 billion. How can we capture that investment and bring it to our community?”He’s urging Latino residents not to sell their properties but to invest in them because property values will rise.“We already have Grandville Avenue full of Latino businesses, but we want to extend that vibrancy to other parts of the community,” he says. “This new headquarters is just the beginning of what we hope will be a broader revitalization effort.”