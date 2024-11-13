West Michigan Works! honored by White House for expanding apprenticeships

Joel Elsenbroek recently found himself in the historic halls of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, steps away from the White House. As the apprenticeships project manager for West Michigan Works!, he was in Washington to receive national recognition for the work his agency has done to help build a skilled workforce in Michigan.
Elsenbroek accepted the Certificate of Recognition from John Ladd, administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship. He sees it as not just an honor, but a testament to the impact West Michigan Works! has made through apprenticeships in West Michigan.
"Participating in the White House ceremony was an incredible opportunity to showcase the impactful work happening in West Michigan," Elsenbroek says. "Apprenticeship is a proven tool for creating a skilled workforce, improving productivity, and reducing turnover. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to helping West Michigan employers develop and manage Registered Apprenticeship Programs."
Building the workforce
Since its inception in 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Ambassador program has partnered with agencies like West Michigan Works! to expand access to apprenticeships across the country.
The goal is to address talent gaps, promote diversity, and provide alternative career pathways.
West Michigan Works! has emerged as a leader in this space, having developed 15 new programs in the past two years in high-demand fields ranging from health care to construction.
Currently, WMW is qualified to set up 52 U.S. Department of Labor-registered apprenticeships, including advanced manufacturing, construction, health care, information technology, and professional services. The agency collaborates with 102 employers across West Michigan, supporting 276 active apprentices in a seven-county region, including Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties.
The regional agency is an intermediary between employers and the federal government, managing much of the logistical and administrative work involved in apprenticeship programs.
"We help employers navigate the registration process, which can be challenging for those unfamiliar with federal programs," Elsenbroek says. "As an intermediary, we handle the backend work, like registering apprentices with the Department of Labor and obtaining necessary approvals, so employers can focus on training and developing their workforce."
That guidance has been invaluable to employers who might otherwise be daunted by the federal requirements, Elsenbroek says.
“A common misconception is that federal programs mean excessive red tape, but we manage all interactions with the Department of Labor and assist with ongoing support,” Elsenbroek says.
Creating career paths
Apprenticeships provide a valuable pathway for workforce development.
"Through these programs, employers are able to hire individuals who are skilled and ready to work from day one. This benefits not only the employers but also the community by providing accessible career paths for residents."
The Registered Apprenticeship Program is open to any business, regardless of size.
“There’s no minimum threshold for the number of employees required to participate,” Elsenbroek says. “We have some employers where it’s a one-person shop, and the owner-operator serves as the mentor to a single apprentice.”
Construction is one of the sectors experiencing substantial growth, with seven new employers joining the West Michigan Works! apprenticeship programs this year. In total, the agency supports 95 apprentices in construction and has recently added four new occupations: chimney technician, commercial interior carpenter, construction craft laborer, and glazier.
While construction and manufacturing are traditional apprenticeship fields, WMW has expanded these programs into nontraditional areas such as health care and early childhood education
. This expansion, Elsenbroek says, helps address critical community needs.
"A major focus for us has been broadening the apprenticeship model to industries with significant workforce shortages, like health care and education,” Elsenbroek says.
WMW began its health care efforts nearly 10 years ago, working with local hospital systems to create a medical assistant apprenticeship program.
"The hospitals realized they were competing for talent and needed a reliable training program," Elsenbroek says. "Today, the program is in its ninth year and continues to deliver skilled talent to West Michigan’s health care sector."
In early childhood education, West Michigan Works! has introduced apprenticeships that provide career pathways for educators and address staffing shortages.
“We’re seeing the success of apprenticeship models in traditional fields and exploring ways to apply that success to areas of community need," Elsenbroek says.
‘Meaningful partnerships’
The Washington ceremony recognized those involved in the Apprenticeship Ambassador program and included a panel discussion where Elsenbroek and others shared insights into their successes and challenges.
“It was humbling to be on the White House grounds, knowing the significance of our work and the impact we’re having in West Michigan,” he says. “It was great to meet with other leaders in the field and exchange ideas on how to strengthen our apprenticeship programs,” he says.
In addition to helping employers and apprentices navigate the program, WMW offers services through job centers across the region, ensuring apprentices have access to support if they encounter obstacles during their training.
“Apprenticeships create value not only for employers but also for the community,” Elsenbroek says. “Our goal is to create more opportunities for West Michigan residents and support our regional economy through these meaningful partnerships. We’re excited to continue this work and explore new ways to bring the benefits of apprenticeship to more industries.”