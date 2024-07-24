West Michigan events celebrate 34th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
turns 34 this month, and events are being held across West Michigan to commemorate this milestone.
The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications, and access to state and local government programs and services.
In Muskegon, Disability Network West Michigan (DNWM)
is hosting an ADA Celebration on Saturday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pigeon Hill Brewing Co., 895 4th St., in downtown Muskegon. The goal is to raise awareness about issues that impact people with disabilities.
“We’ve made progress, but more changes are needed,” says Will Wilson, CEO of DNWM. “More individuals are discovering what the ADA entails and how they can get involved on an individual or an organizational level to make more changes. I think that is what gives us the strength to go ahead and make sure those changes are being made or our voices are being heard.”
Caravan to make stops
DNWM and Disability Network Southwest Michigan (DNSWM)
are partnering with the Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice 2024
, a collective of people with disabilities and allies traveling across the United States through October.
“They aim to highlight the stories and issues of people with disabilities and create positive change,” Wilson says. “We want to connect people to this rich history of activism and advocacy with current national, regional, and local issues. We also want to share the success stories and tools necessary to create positive change with them.”
CDFJPicture shows a van and trailer decorated with the message "Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice 2024."
The caravan will be in Muskegon on Saturday to partner with DNWM and in Kalamazoo on Monday morning to participate in DNSWM's event.
At the Muskegon event, the focus will be discussion of issues impacting people with disabilities. The ACLU will be in attendance to discuss accessibility and voter rights.
“We will talk about disability rights, not just at the voting polls, but any place that's open to the general public that individuals with disabilities have the right to patronize as well,” Wilson says. “We will discuss the ADA and look at ways to increase inclusiveness for jobs, schools, transportation, and public and private places. It’s a time for some conversations and questions.”
On Sunday, July 28, the caravan will be at the Muskegon Luge and Adventure Sports Park
to participate in accessible recreational activities. Located in Muskegon State Park, the park has prioritized accessible recreational opportunities
, offering activities such as zip lining, archery, luge, and rock climbing. The park recently hosted a universal accessibility open house to showcase its adaptive recreation offerings.
DNWM is among 15 disability networks across the state that will recognize the ADA's significance in various ways.
Prime venue in Kalamazoo
In Kalamazoo, DNSWM will hold an ADA celebration at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market
, 1204 Bank St., which was chosen for its accessibility features.
“Our ADA specialist on staff worked with the design, making sure that the curb cuts were installed, the tables were properly spaced, and vendors had fixed tables to sell,” says Miranda Grunwell, community education program manager for DNSWM. “The improvements gave us a big outdoor venue to hold events like this, which is rare because not many outdoor venues are fully accessible.”
CCUPicture shows three men wearing black shirts with the message "#Dword Disability is not a bad word."
Grunwell added that the event will include activities such as a fully inclusive art project with ZotArtz
, which will involve a giant canvas for participants to paint using various adaptive methods.
“You don't have to be able to use your hands to paint. You can use your feet, stamps, brushes, and bubbles,” Grunwell says. “They considered everybody's disability and how to access art because art is universal. Art is something everybody can do. You don't have to be good at it. It's abstract. There are no rules to this art project. It's about being creative and part of a larger community.”
All the artists will receive a portion of the mural to take home.
"They have it designed where the edges come off, and everybody can come and take an edge,” Grunwell says. “And so everybody who's part of the project will keep a piece. The central part of the mural and the middle part will be given to Disability Network, and we will put it up in our break room for staff to enjoy. As a follow-up activity, we can participate in that and make thank-you cards. Nothing is wasted with this mural."
Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson will attend the event and declare July Disability Pride Month in Kalamazoo.
DNSWM will also present its annual Bob Davis Independent Living Awards and Community Inclusion Award.
The nonprofit’s staff will wear #DWord shirts, part of a campaign
recently launched by DNSWM. That effort is the brainchild of Kristen Aguirre, the organization’s new public relations and outreach manager.
“It’s cool to see people wear shirts or take pictures with the billboards,” Aguirre says. “My favorite part is when people write about why they're proud to have a disability. We want our community to be loud and proud and not ashamed of who we are.”
Photos courtesy of Consumers Credit Union, Disability Network Southwest Michigan and Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice 2024.
Michigan’s growing disability community. The series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.