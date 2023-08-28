What is disability etiquette?

Columnist Lucia Rios participated in a disability etiquette panel discussion during the Disability: IN conference last month. Photo by Shandra Martinez

Respectful and disability-inclusive conversations and interactions can expand the potential for businesses to have favorable employee, customer, supplier and community experiences. Photo by Shandra Martinez

A recent panel discussion on disability etiquette explored what ableism means and how certain words and actions could be considered micro-aggressions. Photo by Shandra Martinez

During the Disability: IN conference this July in Orlando a panel featured professionals with apparent and non-apparent disabilities outlining the fundamentals of good etiquette. Photo by Shandra Martinez

A recent panel discussion on disability etiquette explored what ableism means and how certain words and actions could be considered micro-aggressions.