“A lifeline for families,” PreK for All expands access and raises expectations

When Janet Hackett’s daughter zipped up her coat for the first time, it was more than a small win. It was a sign of growing independence and a reflection of the skills she developed in Michigan’s Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP)
, the state’s free preschool program for 4-year-olds.
“My daughter learned to zip her own coat, loved having work time for her own creative projects, and made wonderful gains academically,” Hackett said. “The GSRP program not only helps children get ready for kindergarten — it gives them the social emotional tools for success well beyond the classroom.”
Hackett's is among thousands of families across Michigan who have enrolled children in GSRP since the state launched its PreK for All initiative
.
Kim Wolfersberger has spent the past nine years leading Learning Zone Preschool and Childcare in Battle Creek
, where she has witnessed the evolution of Michigan’s early childhood landscape firsthand. As a longtime GSRP provider, her center now plays an important role in the PreK for All initiative.
Serving families in a rural community on the edge of the city, Learning Zone offers a mix of tuition-based, tribal, and scholarship-supported preschool. The shift to universal eligibility has expanded access and lifted a major financial burden for many.
“Families in our area are saving up to $10,000 a year,” Wolfersberger says. “It’s absolutely amazing for them and for us as a facility.”
That savings has translated into meaningful life changes for families. Several parents who were previously paying weekly tuition were encouraged by the Learning Zone team to continue setting aside that money — only this time, into personal savings accounts. Wolfersberger shared that with these new savings, three of their pre-K families went on to purchase homes within a few blocks of each other, creating a tight-knit community where their children now grow up as neighbors. Another parent, a single mother who narrowly missed qualifying for traditional aid in the past, was able to move out of her parents’ home and secure her own apartment. One family even saved enough to take their first-ever vacation together on a Disney cruise.
“These are the kinds of stories that remind us what this program can do,” Wolfersberger says. “It’s not just about education, it’s about stability, opportunity, and giving families room to breathe.”
PreK for All aims to ensure that every 4-year-old in Michigan has access to a high-quality preschool experience, regardless of income. A recent virtual press conference brought together state leaders, parents, and providers to reflect on how the rollout is going and where the program stands.
Kim Wolfersberger, Learning Zone Preschool and Childcare in Battle Creek.
State expands access to free preschool
As of November 2024, enrollment in GSRP reached 45,171 children, marking a nearly 10% increase from the previous year’s 41,120 enrollees
. This growth reflects the state's commitment to expanding access to early childhood education.
“Enrollment in PreK for All is now open for all families, no matter their income, while still prioritizing those in greatest need,” said Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP)
Director Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea in the virtual press conference.
GSRP operates across a mixed delivery system, including local school districts, public charter schools, private child care providers, Head Start programs, and community-based organizations. According to John Searles, superintendent, Midland County Educational Service Agency,
“this approach ensures diverse options for families statewide while providing children with access to developmentally appropriate instruction, social and emotional skill building, and academic preparation for kindergarten.”
In 2024, MiLEAP awarded $8.7 million in Start Up Grants to open 348 new pre-K classrooms, expanding access to over 5,000 4-year-olds.
This initial investment supported the state's goal of providing free, high-quality pre-K to all eligible children.
Michigan’s GSRP has since been recognized nationally for its quality, meeting all 10 quality benchmarks
set by the National Institute for Early Education Research
(NIEER) for the eighth consecutive year.
Well-rounded pre-K programs balance academic readiness with social-emotional development and outdoor play.
The GSRP program is free to families and operates across a mixed delivery system, which includes local school districts, public charter schools, private child care providers, Head Start programs
, and community-based organizations. It provides children with access to developmentally appropriate instruction, social and emotional skill building, and academic preparation for kindergarten.
For parents like Hackett, PreK for All offers peace of mind and real financial savings.
“Day-to-day costs for parents like me are already so expensive,” she says. “This program saved us thousands of dollars a year.”
Hackett says her daughter’s preschool experience was well-rounded, balancing academic readiness with social-emotional development, outdoor play, and autonomy. She also appreciated the family-style meals, which encouraged students to try new foods and build routine.
The program included additional support beyond the classroom, such as access to a family advocate, optional monthly family nights, and help connecting to resources like food assistance.
“We felt supported not just as parents but as a whole family,” Hackett says. “It made a real difference.”
Learning Zone Preschool and Childcare in Battle Creek.
Pre-K access supports working parents and local economies
At the press conference, Searles said that PreK for All also plays a critical role in workforce development.
“When parents know their child is in a safe, high-quality environment, they can join the workforce more confidently,” Searles said. “We need to start thinking about early childhood care as economic infrastructure.”
He added that expanding and retaining a strong preschool workforce must remain a priority, especially as demand grows.
“Early childhood educators need to be valued and compensated accordingly,” he said. “These are highly skilled jobs that support our entire education system.”
Learning Zone offers a mix of tuition-based, tribal, and scholarship-supported preschool.
Maintaining quality as the program grows
As the state scales up pre-K offerings, quality remains a central focus. GSRP programs are monitored by local intermediate school districts (ISDs), which provide technical support, site visits, and professional development. Programs can also opt into Michigan’s Great Start to Quality rating system
, which provides an added layer of evaluation.
Officials acknowledged that transportation remains a barrier in some regions, but partnerships with local school districts and Head Start programs
are helping expand access.
“Parents may not realize that options now exist for full- or part-time pre-K, with some sites offering wraparound care,” says Lindsay Carey, director of early childhood education for Marquette-Alger RESA
. “There’s flexibility built in to meet family needs.”
Hackett encourages families to explore what’s available in their area.
“There are several free pre-K options available for children turning 4 before December 1,” she says. “Take a tour, talk to the staff, and find the right match. Some programs offer five days, some four. There’s likely something that fits your schedule and your child’s needs.”
Enrollment for the 2025–2026 school year is now open.
State leaders say that while more work is ahead, they’re encouraged by the momentum—and by the stories of families and educators who are shaping the future of early childhood in Michigan.
“This isn’t just about getting ready for kindergarten,” said Walker-Griffea. “It’s about giving every child in Michigan a fair start — and every family a system they can count on.”
Information about enrollment and available programs is available at miprekforall.org
.
Dr. Brianna Nargiso, a graduate of Howard University and Mercer University, specializes in media, journalism, and public health. Her work has appeared in The Root, 101 Magazine, and Howard University News Service, covering profiles, politics, and breaking news. A Hearst journalism award nominee and active member of the National Association for Black Journalists, she has also worked with Teach for America and the Peace Corps. Now a doctoral candidate at American University, Brianna is dedicated to advancing social justice, public health and education on a global scale.
Photos by John Grap.
This article is part of Early Education Matters, a series about how Michigan parents, childcare providers, and early childhood educators are working together to create more early education opportunities for all little Michiganders. It is made possible with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.