Using art as therapy to deal with the trauma of homelessness

Mel Trotter Ministries’ art therapy program originated at Heartside Ministry, which has always served as a day center for the unhoused. Beth Fisher, chief advancement officer for Mel Trotter Ministries since 2020, says those who use the space to create art have an outlet to deal with their trauma, which is important.
“Often our guests will say things like, ‘We don’t really know how to put what we’re going through in words, but this is a creative outlet for us,’ and we just provide the space and all the mediums and folks to sort of lead in a time, a specific designated time, to create.”
Fisher, who started as a volunteer with Mel Trotter Ministries in 2017, says the art therapy program is not structured or set up with expectations for the participants besides the opportunity to create in a safe and peaceful space that simply provides therapy and a calmness through putting to use their artistic skills.
“We have people who are gifted with a particular skillset that leads that artistic time,” says Fisher, who adds participants may initiate the drawing or creative piece to pursue during that time.
Blue Butterfly, a lithographic print by Pamela Alderman
Providing a sense of hope and inspiration by overcoming mountains
Fisher shares a story of how one talented guest of the art therapy program, Samantha — who did not even believe herself to be an artist — painted mountains and described being unhoused as being a mountain.
Fisher says Samantha believed God could move the mountains in her life.
“It was something she was able to believe,” says Fisher. “It provided her a sense of hope that this would be a very temporary situation in her life, but she drew upon her strength.”
Mel Trotter Ministries provides care and shelter for those in need and welcomes volunteers to come in and spend time with the guests. The space for the guests is open and available all day.
The organization held a silent auction at the end of March with annual events coming up in June and later in the year.
