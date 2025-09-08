Autism Hero Walk: Grab your capes and get ready to fly!

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, almost 5,000 people from Michigan’s autism community will converge at The Detroit Zoo
for the Autism Alliance of Michigan
(AAoM) Autism Hero Walk
— Michigan’s largest gathering of families and individuals affected by autism. What is the Hero Walk’s purpose? To celebrate the everyday superheroes within Michigan’s autism community.
“It’s a really special time where families touched by autism can come together and feel their community around them — others who share their experiences with autism,” says Kim Kerwin, AAoM board member, Hero Walk committee chair, and parent of an autistic child. “It’s about community.”
The Hero Walk showcases AAoM’s programs and emphasizes the nonprofit’s importance to Michigan’s autism community.
”The event raises awareness about AAoM and what AAoM can provide to autistic individuals and families who have an autistic child or family member,” Kerwin says. “It’s a great family event that’s fun and at the zoo. What’s not to love?”
A full day at the zoo plus so much more
Beginning at 7 a.m., this fundraiser for the Autism Alliance of Michigan will feature a 9 a.m. united walk, superhero meet and greets, games, hands-on arts and crafts activities, face painting, and even a superhero headquarters where kids can make their own capes and masks.
“It’s nice to be at an event and feel seen by others, even when you don’t know them. Last year, waiting in line for my daughter to get face-painted, another mom was behind me, and we struck up a conversation,” says Kerwin. “She ended up crying, and I was crying. I’ll probably never see this person again, but we related on a level that you don’t necessarily relate on with other people. It’s a unique opportunity.”
An autism marketplace with more than 50 vendors will share the products and services of autistic business owners and service providers offering resources to individuals and families.
“We have plenty of autistic-specific businesses that serve our population, whether it’s therapy centers or recreational programs, for example, one group provides coaching for autistic individuals on relationships,” Berke says. “And we have a number of autism-owned businesses. One of our artists, Dylan Somberg, donates a percentage of his art sales back to us, which is so amazing.”
With all the sensory experiences going on around them, families with autistic children and autistic adults will find at least two places designated as sensory-safe and/or for sensory play.
“The sensory play tent has activities that are more accommodating for children with autism ,” Berke says, “We try to offer as many opportunities as possible for the community to enjoy the day and also cater directly to our audience.”
Marc Berke, left, with Kim Kerwin and her family's 2024 Autism Hero Walk team.
Walk raises critical funds
The Autism Hero Walk has grown to become the largest gathering of Michigan’s autistic community since its inception in 2015.
“We’re looking to raise $400,000, which is critical to the operating budget and allows us to serve families across Michigan,” Berke says.
AAoM uses the funds raised to support its three primary mission objectives: 1) Reducing the age of diagnosis and access to services through its MiNavigator service; 2) increasing inclusive, quality educational opportunities; and 3) creating positive adult life pathways.
“There’s just so much work that the Autism Alliance is doing, critical work for the community,” Kerwin says. “The money raised is essential for the organization to keep doing what they do, day in and day out, to help families and individuals living with autism.”
AAoM’s MiNavigator program is a free resource identification service. Navigators, AAoM’s interdisciplinary team of professionals, range in background from clinical services and education to vocational rehabilitation and lived autism experience. MiNavigator serves anyone touched by autism — parents and caregivers, autistic persons, and service providers.
The Education Pillar encompasses advocacy for inclusive and equitable schools as well as individual support and guidance for parents with children in those schools. AAoM also seeks to create educational communities that practice awareness, acceptance, and high expectations for their autistic students, preparing them for a safe, successful, and inclusive life.
The Adult Life Pathways Pillar influences the broader ecosystem of disability employment and resource navigation and creates positive pathways to independent and supported community living for neurodiverse individuals.
While the Hero Walk event concludes at noon, those participating are welcome to spend the rest of the day at the zoo. Tickets to the event are $15 per person and free for children under 2 years of age. Scholarships are available for families who would like to attend but cannot afford the $15 ticket fee. Parking is free, as well. For information on how to register, sponsor, apply for scholarship tickets, or donate to the Autism Hero Walk, check out the AAoM Autism Hero Walk online
.
“It’s that shared, lived experience that the parents or family members have with each other, Kerwin concludes. “Everybody at the Autism Hero Walk is there for the same reason. You have something in common, whether you know each other or not.”
Estelle Slootmaker loves working as a solutions journalist with Issue Media Group. Apart from IMG, she spends her days as a book editor. Estelle's new children’s book, "Places Where The Sun Don’t Shine," is now available.
Photos courtesy Autism Alliance of Michigan.
Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.