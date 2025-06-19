Avanti Law marks 15 years with scholarships for GR students

As Avanti Law Group
marks its 15th anniversary, the city’s largest Hispanic- and women-owned law firm is celebrating with purpose. The firm has awarded 17 scholarships to students across Grand Rapids, many of whom come from the same underrepresented communities the firm’s founders did.
The initiative is led by Avanti Cares
, a nonprofit launched last year by the firm to expand its community outreach through scholarships, mentorship, internships, and civic engagement.
The scholarships were presented during a dinner at the Goei Center on Wednesday, June 18. The location holds special meaning for co-founder Raquel Guzman. Its owner, Bing Goei, a longtime mentor and Grand Rapids entrepreneur, encouraged her years ago as she faced a pivotal decision: remain at a large, successful law firm or start her own practice.
“I wasn’t sure exactly what I was looking for, but I definitely wanted to do more community involvement with my Latin community,” Guzman says. “I wanted to have more freedom of the cases that I can choose and causes that I wanted to represent. And I also wanted to have more free time. Starting my own firm gave me those things.”
While the move initially came with financial uncertainty, Guzman says it gave her the freedom to shape her work around her values and explore other passions, like international travel. Her global experiences have since inspired her to begin writing a book.
Guzman specializes in defense law, while co-founder Robert Anthony Alvarez leads the firm’s litigation practice. The leadership team also includes Meghan Moore, an immigration attorney, and Amy Grauman, who focuses on family law. Together, the four attorneys share a deep commitment to making a difference beyond the courtroom.
A way to give back
This year’s scholarship recipients include Union High School seniors Shinya Stevenson and Bryan Gonzalez Sanchez. Stevenson, who plans to study nursing at Grand Valley State University, says her $500 scholarship is one of several she’s earned, each helping to make college more accessible. Gonzalez Sanchez, also awarded $500, will attend the University of Michigan on a full-ride scholarship to study biology.
Two of the scholarship recipients, Jazmin Gaytan and Stephanie Nauta, are already on the path to legal careers. Both previously worked as paralegals at Avanti and are now law students—Gaytan at Thomas M. Cooley Law School and Nauta at Wayne State University.
Shandra MartinezUnion High School seniors Shinya Stevenson and Bryan Gonzalez Sanchez proudly display their scholarship awards.
The inspiration for the program came from a conversation Alvarez had with his daughter, Tatiana, who wants to become a doctor and was brainstorming ways to give back.
“We realized the best way to give back was to provide scholarships and mentorship to young people who might not see law or college at all as within their reach,” Alvarez says. “Since the beginning of Avanti, we’ve focused on giving people chances they don’t usually get.”
Community support
In addition to offering scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500, Avanti Cares organizes tours of legal institutions and provides paid internships. Earlier this year, the firm brought 10 students to the Michigan Supreme Court and Thomas M. Cooley Law School, with a goal of reaching 40 participants by the end of the year. A visit to a federal courthouse is planned for later this summer.
“We originally planned to award 15 scholarships, one for each year we’ve been in business,” Alvarez says. “But the applicants were so strong, we expanded to 17.”
Guzman credits community support for helping the program grow. “We reached out to friends, clients, and partners who care deeply about education and equity,” she says. “Many stepped up with donations or in-kind support such as photography, venue space, anything to help us stretch every dollar.”
Shandra MartinezRaquel Guzman hugs her mentor, Bing Goei, with her husband, Rene Guzman, looking on.
While most of the funding came directly from the firm, a number of supporters have expressed interest in contributing. A donation portal
has been set up to help fund next year’s scholarships.
Guzman calls the celebration the firm’s quinceañera, reflecting not just 15 years of business, but of life shared between colleagues and clients.
“We’ve seen each other get married, have children, build families,” she says. “Now we get to invest in the next generation.”
Alvarez says the initiative reflects a broader vision.
“We’re building something that will outlast us,” he says. “Not just a law firm, but a pathway for others to follow.”