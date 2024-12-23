Bronson Cancer Care Equity Project breaks down barriers to health care

Courtesy Bronson Cancer Care Equity Project and DNSWM Andrew Lowden (left) and Allison Leece stand together at the DNSWM office. The two, who are Caucasian, are wearing business casual attire. The background includes a whiteboard, office supplies and colorful artwork.

A group of Kalamazoo-area community members are working together on a shared goal: making cancer care equitable for everyone.They are part of Bronson Healthcare’s Cancer Care Equity (CCE) project, a groundbreaking initiative that tackles disparities in cancer care by putting the community at the center of the solution.The group is led by LaShawnda Bates, project manager and data specialist for Cancer Care Equity at Bronson Healthcare.The CCE project emerged as a response to alarming health disparities affecting marginalized groups, including people with disabilities, Black, Indigenous, and people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and those from low-income households."Our most marginalized community members often have inequitable health outcomes," Bates says. "We recognize that systemic inequities and social drivers of health have long contributed to these disparities."What sets the CCE project apart is its collaborative approach."The CCE project takes a nontraditional approach by partnering rather than dictating, engaging rather than conducting outreach," says Bates."We value our community and understand they are the experts in their lived experiences. That is why we created Community Advisory Committees (CAC) – in partnership with our community members — to identify and co-create relevant interventions that address the gaps in health equity."The CAC, which includes individuals from diverse backgrounds, works closely with Bronson to craft solutions tailored to the needs of underrepresented populations. For example, Disability Network Southwest Michigan has played a pivotal role in addressing barriers faced by individuals with disabilities."Disability Network has been an invaluable resource and partner," says Bates.Health care access for people with disabilities can be filled with obstacles, from physical to interpersonal. Some of the barriers include:Many people struggle financially and are underinsured or unable to afford care. To address this, Bronson has enlisted social workers, community health specialists, and financial navigators to assist patients in finding affordable insurance or financial assistance.Anxiety about medical procedures or the inability to perform self-exams due to physical limitations can discourage preventative care. Patients work closely with their primary care providers, who know their medical histories and can create individualized care plans.Ineffective communication between patients and providers can lead to missed opportunities for care. Bronson has implemented a Communication Access Plan to assess patients’ needs, including sign language interpreters or communication devices.Physical barriers to care also persist, such as mammography equipment that cannot accommodate patients in wheelchairs or exam tables that aren't height-adjustable. As a result, Bronson is investing in flexible equipment to accommodate all patients.The partnership with Disability Network Southwest Michigan has proven transformative."Through our interactions with the Disability Network, we gain a deeper understanding of the lived experiences of those with a disability," Bates says. "Our partnership has given us the opportunity to explore how we can expand our communications to ensure we are actively including all individuals in cancer prevention and screening."Together, they’ve also focused on improving educational resources for patients. In one initiative, Disability Network helped vet a new version of Bronson’s testicular self-exam shower card and identified the need for braille versions, ensuring accessibility for individuals with visual impairments.Allison Leece, DNSWM communications and outreach manager, describes Bronson’s proactive approach to inclusivity as demonstrating a real commitment to making sure that cancer prevention services are accessible and tailored to the diverse needs of people with disabilities.“This partnership is a much-needed step toward equitable healthcare for all,” says Leece, noting that Andrew Lowden, a community health worker with Bronson’s Cancer Care Equity project, recently visited Disability Network Southwest Michigan to discuss ways their organizations could collaborate.The conversation sparked innovative ideas, including the use of plain language to ensure educational materials resonate with a broader audience.“In one of the first conversations I had with Andrew, we literally talked about using the word ‘balls’ instead of ‘testicles’ on the shower card Andrew was working on,” Leece says. “It was great to have a dialogue about the use of plain language, a concept we try to utilize as much as possible at Disability Network because it makes the message more likely to make sense. If the goal is to make this information as effective as possible, let’s use the terms that most of the public uses. They took such a practical approach to the shower cards, and I expect it will make a big impact and reach a wider audience.”As a locally owned nonprofit health care system, Bronson collaborates with numerous organizations to create inclusive health care environments. These efforts are supported by teams focused on community health advancement, diversity, equity, and patient education.Educational resources developed by Bronson include braille translations, large print materials, closed-captioning for online health education activities, and interpretation services for more than 20 languages. These resources aim to reduce barriers and create trust."Collaborative efforts between our teams and community partners allow us to create and strengthen opportunities while gaining invaluable feedback," says Bates. "This feedback helps us address inequities and improve health outcomes for everyone in our community."The CCE project’s influence extends beyond Bronson. As part of a partnership with Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, the CAC fosters dialogue and innovation to address health inequities across Southwest Michigan."We are committed to reducing health disparities through deeper collaborations and trust within our communities," says Bates. "Our goal is to ensure that every community member has access to the care they need."