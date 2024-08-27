Driving growth: How business and transit collaboration is shaping the future of Grand Rapids

As Grand Rapids expands, so does the demand for a reliable and efficient public transit system that can connect the city's growing suburban communities to essential services, educational institutions, and job opportunities.
For leaders like Rick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, and Keith Morgan, president and CEO of the South Kent Area Chamber of Commerce, the intersection of public transit and economic development is not just a professional focus. It's a personal mission shaped by years of experience and an understanding of community needs.
Morgan, who is on the Master Transit Plan’s Steering Committee, has a deep-rooted understanding of the importance of public transit.
Growing up in Indianapolis, Morgan relied on buses to navigate the sprawling city, an experience that shaped his perspective on the role transit plays in connecting communities and providing access to opportunities.
"I grew up riding the bus," Morgan recalls. "I remember catching the bus on one side of town, traveling all the way downtown just to transfer, and then finally getting to my destination miles away."
Morgan said those experiences sparked a realization about the vital role of transit systems in creating accessible, equitable communities.
"It was a lesson in patience and perseverance, but it also made me realize how important it is to have a transit system that works efficiently for everyone, not just those in the city center,” Morgan says.
Challenges in the suburbs
Now, decades later, Morgan is using that insight to tackle the challenges of suburban transit in the Grand Rapids area. As the region grows, the demand for reliable transportation options in outlying communities has become an increasingly critical need. Suburban areas, with their lower population densities and sprawling layouts, present a different set of challenges than more densely populated urban environments.
"When it comes to access, it's typically not as easy because the routes aren't established," Morgan explains. "The difficulty lies in creating value for those outlying areas where population density is lower and road access is less straightforward."
This is particularly true in regions like South Kent County, where manufacturing and population growth are booming, yet the lack of reliable transportation options can have significant consequences.
"We have a diverse community, including many immigrant populations, who often don't have access to reliable transportation," Morgan says. "These communities rely on public transit to reach job opportunities and support their families, but their options can be limited based on the bus routes available."
For Morgan, the issue goes beyond just getting people to work, though that is a significant concern. He stresses that transportation also plays a crucial role in ensuring that people can access health care facilities, educational institutions, and other essential services.
"Transportation isn't just about the work commute," he says. "It's about how people survive day to day."
A factor in attracting businesses
Morgan frequently discusses transportation challenges with businesses considering expanding or relocating to the area, and he understands how critical these conversations are for the future of the region.
"If I'm talking to manufacturing organizations, transportation comes up pretty regularly," he says. "Businesses often want transit routes that provide direct access to their facilities, minimizing commute times and making it easier for employees to get to work."
One significant area of concern is the Walker industrial zone, encompassing Walker Ave./I-96/Four Mile area, which has grown rapidly in recent years. This growth has created a pressing need for what transit experts call "last-mile" services, transit options that ensure employees can get from bus stops to their workplaces.
"It's about getting people to the doorsteps of businesses, which is crucial in areas that are outside the main service routes," Morgan says. These last-mile solutions are essential in sprawling suburban areas where traditional transit routes may not efficiently serve the needs of local businesses and their employees.”
Photo by Tommy AllenRick Baker, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Baker shares Morgan's perspective on the importance of public transit in driving economic development. Baker has served on The Rapid's board since 2018, and in that time, he has seen how transit challenges intersect with the business community's needs. He says the connection between public transit and economic development is clear and crucial.
"Being on the board of The Rapid has allowed me to maintain a strong connection between the business community and our transit system here in Grand Rapids," Baker says. "When I meet with businesses, one of the challenges they often express is getting employees to work."
Baker says The Rapid has been working to address these challenges, particularly in areas experiencing economic development. He highlights the collaborative efforts between The Rapid and local businesses.
"If a business I'm talking to has transportation issues, I help connect them with the appropriate people at The Rapid to work towards a solution," he says. "The Rapid has been very proactive in bringing together groups of business leaders to ensure that employers' voices are heard."
Success through collaboration
Baker's experience with The Rapid has deepened his appreciation for the complexities of managing a public transit system. He notes that The Rapid's data-driven approach to route planning has been instrumental in serving businesses.
"I've been impressed by the data capabilities that The Rapid has," he says. "They can analyze where employees live and identify potential route changes that could better serve their needs."
However, Morgan and Baker both acknowledge that more work needs to be done. The suburbs present challenges due to their lower population density and the complexity of providing effective transit services in sprawling areas.
"There's been a lot of good growth with The Rapid over the years, but we're right on the cusp of needing more," Morgan says.
Creative solutions and partnerships between The Rapid and local businesses will be key to expanding transit options. Baker notes how businesses and organizations like Grand Valley State University have worked with The Rapid to improve transportation for their communities.
"The Rapid has been a good partner, always starting with a 'yes' mentality, trying to find an optimal solution even within the limitations they face as a public entity," Baker says.
As Grand Rapids continues to develop, the pressure on parking and traffic increases, making public transit an increasingly attractive option.
"Back in 2019, we were talking a lot about parking pressures, and while COVID relieved some of that, it's starting to creep back up as more people return to work and we add more traffic-generating activities downtown," Baker says.
For both Baker and Morgan, the future of stronger suburban transit in the Grand Rapids area depends on continued innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of the community. They recognize that while the challenges of suburban transit are not new, they are challenges that can be met with the right vision and dedication.
"We need to be part of the conversation, hear different perspectives, and understand that there will be hiccups along the way," Morgan says. "But it's vastly important to ensure that as our region grows, our transit system grows with it."
As the region continues to evolve, the role of public transit will only become more crucial in supporting economic development and ensuring that all residents have access to the opportunities and services they need to thrive.
"We're not Chicago or Dallas," Morgan says, "but with the right strategies, we can create a transit system that meets the needs of everyone in our region."
