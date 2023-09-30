PHOTOS: Celebrating Deaf Awareness Month

A a number of local organizations had display tables with information and resources for attendees. (D&HHS)

The gathering was an opportunity where Deaf people could come with a sense of pride about their language and culture. (D&HHS)

The event included resource tables, games, food and a chance for the local Deaf community to socialize and celebrate. (D&HHS)

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services hosted an event to celebrate Deaf Awareness Month on Sept. 28. (D&HHS)

The Division on Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing

KISD/Northview Public Schools

Michigan RID

Sorenson/ CaptionCall

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Wyoming Lions Club

Hear Michigan

