Apprenticeship program aims to ease West Michigan’s child care shortage

The child care industry’s shortage in West Michigan is more than just an inconvenience; it’s a pressing economic and social issue.
Nearly four out of five employers say finding child care is a significant barrier to employee recruitment and retention, according to a 2023 talent survey conducted by West Michigan Works! (WMW).
To address this issue, WMW is poised to accelerate its Early Care and Education Apprenticeship program with the help of an anticipated second round of grants from Caring for MI Future.
Courtesy West Michigan Works!Kelly Tang, project manager for West Michigan Works!
“Our focus is on connecting child care employers and training providers to create an apprenticeship program in early childhood education,” says Kelly Tang, project manager for West Michigan Works! “We aim to bring in and register apprentices to address workforce needs.”
Learn on the job
The apprenticeship program connects child care providers with local training institutions to foster hands-on learning environments. This allows child care centers to create a structured pathway for both new hires and current staff to gain essential skills.
Under the Early Care and Education Apprenticeship program, participants work as apprentices in child care centers while they pursue their child development associate (CDA) credentials.
The program follows an “earn-while-you-learn” model, so participants can learn as they work. Each is paired with a mentor and attends courses. The structure is designed to give apprentices a realistic understanding of the field, allowing them to evaluate if it’s the right fit.
The program aims to improve retention by investing in the apprentices’ professional development.
Tang points out that many child care providers face high turnover because of the industry's traditionally low wages and demanding conditions. But by combining on-the-job experience with credentialing, apprentices can step up into higher-paying roles over time.
As CDA holders, workers can rise from assistant teachers to lead teachers and possibly transition to roles in elementary education or center management.
An individual needs a CDA to rise from assistant teacher to lead teacher. However, to become a preschool teacher in an elementary school setting or a center director, an associate or bachelor’s degree may be needed.
Along with the training benefits, apprentices and providers have financial incentives. Typically, wages for credentialed child care workers are $15-$16 an hour. That compares to $12-$13 for those without a CDA.
The potential pay increase may be able to provide long-term stability for those who work in the field and draw in more people.
Tang hopes the apprenticeship program can address more than just immediate staffing needs.
“This apprenticeship improves retention because employees earn credentials like a CDA while being paid,” she says. “Apprentices gain confidence, learn curriculum building, behavior management, and improve relationships with parents, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and attracting more families.”
Foundation in place
The apprenticeship program has grown out of an extensive network of partnerships built during the first phase of the Caring for MI Future grant, which focused on establishing the apprenticeship structure.
WMW! collaborated with organizations such as Steepletown Neighborhood Services, United Way of the Lakeshore, Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, and GRCC’s Phyllis Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory.
“This program would not be possible without our community partners. Their insights were essential in shaping a program that fits the child care industry’s unique needs,” Tang says.
Tang hopes the upcoming funding will push the program into full implementation. If the second round of Caring for MI Future funds is awarded, WMW plans to support up to nine child care providers and bring on as many as 27 new apprentices.
WMW! Believes that by creating these new career pathways, the child care field will have a continuous pipeline of qualified and committed professionals.
The goal is to have apprentices eventually mentor the next generation, creating a cycle of knowledge-sharing and skill development. Apprentices are grouped together from different childcare employers so they can build camaraderie and network together.
“Our goal is not a one-off program but a sustainable initiative that helps address the child care staffing shortage,” Tang says. “With the proper support and structure, we hope these apprentices will eventually contribute as mentors, fostering long-term growth within child care centers.”
Could start in six months
Child care providers can offset some training costs through funding from the program, helping small businesses stay competitive in a tough labor market.
As West Michigan Works awaits the second round of grant funding, the groundwork is already laid for the next steps. Once funding is confirmed, child care providers will be able to hire and register ECE apprentices into the WMW-sponsored program, or receive technical assistance if they choose to create their own. WMW hopes to launch its first cohort of apprentices within the next six months, with the training typically taking three months to complete.
Tang sees the program’s success not just in the numbers but in the lasting impact it could have across West Michigan.
“Child care is such a critical need, not just for families, but for the entire economy,” she says. “This program is about creating a foundation, both for the workforce and for the kids who will benefit from quality care.”
Child care providers and prospective apprentices can learn more about the Early Care and Education Apprenticeship program by contacting Kelly Tang at [email protected]
or visiting https://www.westmiworks.org/
.