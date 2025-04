Comcast RISE to provide 100 grants to GR, Muskegon small businesses

Kristen Norman/Comcast (From left) Former Comcast RISE recipients, Angelita Valdez, of Servicios de Esperanza; Reynelda Jones, of A Solution B, and Jessica Crosby, of Delight in Designs, pose for a photo during the Comcast RISE kickoff event at the Grand Rapids Chamber.

Technology makeover – Includes computer equipment plus 12 months of internet, voice, and cybersecurity services to improve operations and digital presence.



Creative production and media – Provides a professionally produced 30-second commercial, media strategy consultation, and a six-month advertising schedule to help businesses reach new customers.



Educational resources – Offers one-year access to small-business training courses, modules, and learning tools.



Monetary grant – A $5,000 cash grant to help business owners invest where it's needed most.



– A $5,000 cash grant to help business owners invest where it's needed most. Business coaching – One-on-one assessments and growth strategy sessions with business consultants.

Kristen Norman/Comcast Michigan Senate Majority Leader, Winnie Brinks, left, and Craig D’Agostini, Vice President of External Affairs at Comcast, are seen talking during the Comcast RISE kickoff event at the Grand Rapids Chamber on April 22 in Grand Rapids.