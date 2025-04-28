Comcast RISE to provide 100 grants to GR, Muskegon small businesses

What’s happening:
Small business owners in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and surrounding areas have an opportunity to gain critical support through Comcast RISE, a national initiative designed to address persistent barriers to small business growth. The region is one of five across the country selected to participate in this year’s grant program.
What’s planned:
Starting May 1, eligible small businesses in Grand Rapids and Muskegon can apply for one of 100 grant packages designed to tackle common challenges entrepreneurs face, from access to capital and technology to marketing expertise and business strategy. The application window is open through May 31 at www.ComcastRISE.com
.
Kristen Norman/Comcast(From left) Former Comcast RISE recipients, Angelita Valdez, of Servicios de Esperanza; Reynelda Jones, of A Solution B, and Jessica Crosby, of Delight in Designs, pose for a photo during the Comcast RISE kickoff event at the Grand Rapids Chamber.
How it works:
The grant package is designed to strengthen business capacity and resilience through five supports:
- Technology makeover – Includes computer equipment plus 12 months of internet, voice, and cybersecurity services to improve operations and digital presence.
- Creative production and media – Provides a professionally produced 30-second commercial, media strategy consultation, and a six-month advertising schedule to help businesses reach new customers.
- Educational resources – Offers one-year access to small-business training courses, modules, and learning tools.
- Monetary grant – A $5,000 cash grant to help business owners invest where it's needed most.
- Business coaching – One-on-one assessments and growth strategy sessions with business consultants.
Kristen Norman/ComcastMichigan Senate Majority Leader, Winnie Brinks, left, and Craig D’Agostini, Vice President of External Affairs at Comcast, are seen talking during the Comcast RISE kickoff event at the Grand Rapids Chamber on April 22 in Grand Rapids. What they’re saying:
“Comcast RISE is all about uplifting local entrepreneurs, supporting the growth of small businesses, and our continued commitment to their success.” says Sonya Callahan, regional vice president for Comcast Business for the Heartland region.
Past Winners:
Grand Rapids and Muskegon are home to a number of former Comcast RISE winners, including Delight in Designs
(Grand Rapids), Body Builders Collision & Custom Cars (Kentwood), A Solution B
(Wyoming), and Servicios De Esperanza
(Muskegon).
“For any eligible business thinking about applying for Comcast RISE this year, just go for it. It’s an awesome opportunity you can’t afford to pass up,” says Christian Boyd, owner of Body Builders Collision & Custom Cars. “We’re so grateful to provide a service to the community, and I’m very grateful we were chosen to participate in Comcast RISE.”
What’s next:
In August, a total of 100 grants per region, or 500 grants overall, will be announced. This year’s recipients, from Grand Rapids and Muskegon, Boston, Nashville, Seattle, and South Valley, Utah, will join the 14,000 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been supported through Comcast RISE
since the program launched in 2020.
How to apply:
Comcast RISE is part of Project UP
, the company’s initiative to create digital opportunities. More information on eligibility requirements and details on how to apply are available at www.ComcastRISE.com
.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.