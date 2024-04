How data collection is playing a key role in advancing health equity

The Zerod family: Micha, Marilyn, Andy and Rick

Stats showing how many people with disabilities received COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan through DocGo.

Self-care 14%

Mobility 19%

Cognition 11%

Hearing 12%

Independent living 18%

Vision 26%

At least our voices are being heard, the health care system is not very disability friendly for any type of health care

Jeanine Rowe at an event supporting accessible health care.