Decade-long collaboration roars into Michigan International Auto Show

A shared passion for innovation and craftsmanship brought Gentex Corp
. and Ringbrothers together over a decade ago.
Now, the culmination of that partnership – a striking 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda nicknamed "I
nfected" – is heading to the Michigan International Auto Show
in Grand Rapids for its second-ever public appearance.
The Zeeland-based technology company has been a staple in the global automotive industry for decades. Its partnership with Ringbrothers
, a world-renowned custom car builder based in Spring Green, Wisconsin, began at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
“We first met the Ringbrothers at SEMA and noticed that custom car builders often struggled to find interior mirrors that matched their designs,” says Craig Piersma, Gentex’s vice president of marketing and corporate communications. “So, we developed custom carbon-fiber auto-dimming mirrors just for them. That initial project led to years of collaboration and friendship.”
Over the past 10 years, the two companies have worked together on numerous projects, including custom digital rearview mirrors and tail lamp assemblies. Their latest joint effort, "Infected," is a bold, pink muscle car that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Mopar’s golden era.
Head-turning power
The 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda – a high-performance variant of the Barracuda – made its debut at the SEMA Show in November, dazzling attendees with its extensive carbon-fiber fabrication and an 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye engine. The build took 5,600 hours to complete, all crafted in-house by Ringbrothers.
“The car’s name has a fun backstory,” Piersma says. “When they decided to make it pink, they joked about renaming the engine from 'Redeye' to 'Pinkeye.' From there, the name 'Infected' was born.”
The custom car, which Piersma calls “a one-of-a-kind creation,” will be displayed in Gentex’s feature space at the Michigan International Auto Show. “It’s a special treat for Grand Rapids to see a car of this caliber,” he says. “Nothing like it has ever been at this show before.”
While "Infected" will undoubtedly be a major draw, Gentex will also use the show to highlight its innovative technologies, including digital vision systems, dimmable glass, and connectivity features.
“Our HR representatives will be at the booth as well,” Piersma says. “The auto show is a great opportunity to connect with potential employees and showcase the unique culture and opportunities at Gentex.”
Ottawa County’s largest employer, Gentex has recently expanded its footprint into Grand Rapids. The company operates a satellite manufacturing facility in the Madison Square neighborhood and an engineering tech hub downtown.
Charity gala
As the presenting sponsor of the Michigan International Auto Show, Gentex is also supporting the event’s opening night fundraiser, the Cars for Kids Gala
. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Mary Free Bed Kids
, the pediatric division of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.
“The gala is always a highlight of the show,” says Neil Boehm, Gentex’s chief operating officer and chief technology officer. “This year’s event will feature a Joan Rivers impersonator, therapy dogs, a strolling magician, and dinner from some of West Michigan’s best restaurants. It’s a fun night for a great cause.”
The Michigan International Auto Show runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association and produced by ShowSpan Inc., the event features hundreds of vehicles, from production models to custom builds and vintage classics.
Attendees can explore exhibits like Electric Avenue, highlighting the latest in electric vehicle technology, and the Million Dollar Motorway, showcasing luxury cars priced at $100,000 or more.
For fans of automotive history, the Gilmore Car Museum will display rare vehicles, including a 1916 Packard Twin-Six Racer and a 1974 A.J. Foyt Indy Car.
Gentex Corp., founded in 1974, specializes in electro-optical products for the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries. Known for its innovative solutions and employee-focused culture, Gentex continues to expand its influence in West Michigan and beyond.
Ringbrothers, founded by brothers Mike and Jim Ring, has earned international acclaim for its award-winning custom builds and premium aftermarket parts.
For Gentex and the Ringbrothers, the Michigan International Auto Show is a chance to celebrate their decade-long partnership and share their passion for automotive excellence with the West Michigan community.
“This collaboration showcases the best of both worlds – cutting-edge technology and world-class artistry,” Piersma says. “We’re proud to bring this experience to Grand Rapids.”
For more information on the Michigan International Auto Show, visit GRAutoShow.com
.