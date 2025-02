Designed in Michigan: Unlocking creativity at the Franciscan Life Process Center's immersive art

Photo by Tommy Allen Franciscan Life Process Center Art Director Kathleen Bechtel

Courtesy Franciscan Life Process Center This year, FLPC will host 40 workshops featuring nationally and internationally recognized instructors across various disciplines, including oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic painting, children’s book illustration, monoprinting, and iconography.

Courtesy Franciscan Life Process Center Many FLPC workshop participants return year after year, forming lasting friendships and professional relationships.

Photo by Tommy Allen "At its core, it remains a space where artists — beginners or seasoned professionals — can gather together, learn, and be inspired," FLPC Art Director Kathleen Bechtel says.