Local arts organization breaks ground on new community arts building

Art is going to have a new home in Grand Rapids with The Diatribe
’s new Emory Arts and Culture Hub
. Construction began in July on the Division Avenue building that will have 18,342 square feet of space dedicated to the arts.
The Diatribe is a nonprofit arts and culture organization that does different types of programming in area schools, including Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kentwood and Muskegon.
Courtesy The DiatribeJavier Cervantes, culture and strategy champion at The Diatribe.
“We work to teach youth how they can find their voice through poetry, art, and culture. We currently do programming in elementary, middle, and high school as well as hosting summer programming for students from fifth through 12th grades,” says Javier Cervantes, culture and strategy champion at The Diatribe.
The development of the Emory Arts and Culture Hub will further the work of The Diatribe in the Grand Rapids art community. The building will include eight affordable housing units, workspaces for artists, neighbors, and youth, four retail spaces, and a rentable performing arts venue for community and private events.
Connecting with community
“When we see people coming together who haven't been engaged with us before to be involved and find that safe space, I think the Emory will be considered successful. It's going to be a picture of youth and adults coming together and really making change,” Cervantes says.
Courtesy Seyferth PRThe Diatribe has begun construction on the Emory Arts and Culture Hub, which will serve as a space for the community to come together and create.
“I'm really excited for the community to come and use the Emory building. We're going to open that space for community members during the day as well, so anyone that wants to come in and connect with other neighbors or have meetings on different things that affect that neighborhood or city can utilize that space to connect and engage with other neighbors to bring those ideas to reality.”
The Emory also includes space for The Diatribe headquarters, providing offices for its growing team. The Emory Hub is hoped to be ready for use by next fall.
Courtesy Seyferth PRThe Diatribe does programming in elementary, middle, and high school and hosts summer programming for students from fifth through 12th grades.
“We plan to continue to invest in our community by partnering with different businesses in the area to help put money back into our neighborhood,” Cervantes says. “Like many other venues, we will have a preferred catering list, but our preferred caterers will be from that neighborhood, and those dollars will go back into our same neighborhood.
“We have also been really intentional with securing black and brown business minority construction companies as well as women-owned businesses to help with the construction bids and pour dollars back into the community that looks like us.”
The Diatribe has raised $6.7 million of the $9 million needed. Tours of the new building are offered the fourth Monday of each month. More information about The Diatribe and its work can be found here
.
