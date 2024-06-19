$1.5M donation for softball field moves project forward

What’s happening:
The West Michigan Sports Commission’s (WMSC)
Meijer Sports Complex improvement/expansion campaign got a major boost with a $1.5 million donation from Alro Steel Foundation and $750,000 in federal grant funds through U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, raising the fundraising total to $8.7 million – 77% of its $11.4 million goal. Alro Steel’s donation gives it the naming rights to the complex’s new championship softball field, which will be named Alro Steel Championship Field.
Courtesy Alro SteelRandy Glick, CEO of Alro Steel.
What they are saying:
"We are thrilled to honor my father Al Glick’s legacy by naming the championship softball field at the Meijer Sports Complex after the company he founded, Alro Steel,” says Randy Glick, CEO of Alro Steel. “He was a passionate believer in the power of youth sports to teach valuable life lessons and develop strong teamwork skills. We are proud to partner with the West Michigan Sports Commission in providing a place for future generations of young athletes to have a beautiful and inspiring place to play and grow."
Who’s working behind the scenes:
Scholten secured $750,000 in funding for the sports complex through Community Project Funding for the fiscal year 2024. It is one of 15 community projects across West Michigan receiving federal grant money.
Courtesy West Michigan Sports CommissionThe West Michigan Sports Commission launched the $11.4 million “A Winning Streak for West Michigan” capital campaign in October 2022.
"Nothing brings a community together like sports,” says Scholten. “As the mom of two young athletes in West Michigan, I see how sports open doors for kids of all ages and connect our communities. I am so proud to have secured $750,000 to expand the Meijer Sports Complex. This private-public partnership will give our neighbors a place to gather, promote physical and mental health in our youth, spur our economy, and put West Michigan on the map to host athletic events in the years to come.”
What’s the background:
The WMSC launched the $11.4 million “A Winning Streak for West Michigan” capital campaign
in October 2022 to improve and expand its flagship Meijer Sports Complex
that it opened in 2014 with eight baseball and softball fields, a championship baseball field and Nate Hurwitz Miracle League Field. Costing $7.5 million and funded through private donations, the complex has attracted 208 events, 8,200 teams and 265,750 visitors, for an economic impact of $60 million in direct visitor spending.
“This expansion project is a true public and private collaboration to improve West Michigan, as evidenced by these substantial gifts from Alro Steel Foundation and Rep. Scholten,” says WMSC President Mike Guswiler. “We are so grateful for their generous donations that bring our fundraising goal closer to the finish line. We hope others will follow their example and join the ‘Winning Streak for West Michigan’ as we expand the Meijer Sports Complex to benefit the region from an economic, health and wellness standpoint.”
Courtesy West Michigan Sports CommissionThe expansion of the Meijer Sports Complex is estimated to accommodate 200 more teams annually and generate an additional $1 million in annual visitor spending.
Why’s it important:
While fundraising continues throughout 2024, the WMSC has begun improvement projects to take advantage of warm weather and construction costs.
“In just eight years, the Meijer Sports Complex has proven that there is a critical need in West Michigan for additional sports infrastructure for sports like baseball and softball, and the complex expansion allows us to broaden that reach to even more teams and players by offering more gender parity through softball fields, as well as welcoming athletes from other sports like pickleball,” Guswiler says.
Courtesy West Michigan Sports CommissionA $1.5 million donation by Alro Steel Foundation to the Meijer Sports Complex expansion will garner the company naming rights of a championship softball field.
What’s the timeline:
Using acreage south of the complex, the expansion is estimated to accommodate 200 more teams annually and generate an additional $1 million in annual visitor spending. Here’s where the project stands:
- Completed: Installation of synthetic turf on the championship baseball field. The field also was recently renamed the DeVos Family Championship Field from its prior name, the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation Championship Field, after the foundation announced last month that it will sunset its work.
- Starting this summer: Resurfacing of Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field, extending the life of this important field for athletes with disabilities for another 10 years.
- Starting this fall: Construction of the Alro Steel Championship Field, geared for youth, amateur and collegiate fast-pitch softball, featuring synthetic turf, grandstands, lighting, covered dugouts and a press box.
- Three flexible-use diamond fields for youth and amateur baseball and softball as well as collegiate softball, with covered dugouts and bleachers.
- 20 pickleball courts, including a championship court.
- New concession building, new restroom facility, and expanded storage facility.
- New playground.
- Canopies over all bleacher seating.
- 300 additional parking spaces.
The Winning Streak capital campaign kicked off in October 2022 and continues through 2024. More information can be found at westmisports.com/winningstreak
.
