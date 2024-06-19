$1.5M donation for softball field moves project forward

The West Michigan Sports Commission’s (WMSC) Meijer Sports Complex improvement/expansion campaign got a major boost with a $1.5 million donation from Alro Steel Foundation and $750,000 in federal grant money. Courtesy West Michigan Sports Commission

Courtesy Alro Steel Randy Glick, CEO of Alro Steel.

Courtesy West Michigan Sports Commission The West Michigan Sports Commission launched the $11.4 million “A Winning Streak for West Michigan” capital campaign in October 2022.

Courtesy West Michigan Sports Commission The expansion of the Meijer Sports Complex is estimated to accommodate 200 more teams annually and generate an additional $1 million in annual visitor spending.

Courtesy West Michigan Sports Commission A $1.5 million donation by Alro Steel Foundation to the Meijer Sports Complex expansion will garner the company naming rights of a championship softball field.

Installation of synthetic turf on the championship baseball field. The field also was recently renamed the DeVos Family Championship Field from its prior name, the Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation Championship Field, after the foundation announced last month that it will sunset its work. Starting this summer: Resurfacing of Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field, extending the life of this important field for athletes with disabilities for another 10 years.

Resurfacing of Nate Hurwitz Miracle Field, extending the life of this important field for athletes with disabilities for another 10 years. Starting this fall: Construction of the Alro Steel Championship Field, geared for youth, amateur and collegiate fast-pitch softball, featuring synthetic turf, grandstands, lighting, covered dugouts and a press box.

Construction of the Alro Steel Championship Field, geared for youth, amateur and collegiate fast-pitch softball, featuring synthetic turf, grandstands, lighting, covered dugouts and a press box. Three flexible-use diamond fields for youth and amateur baseball and softball as well as collegiate softball, with covered dugouts and bleachers.

20 pickleball courts, including a championship court.

New concession building, new restroom facility, and expanded storage facility.

New playground.

Canopies over all bleacher seating.

300 additional parking spaces.