Emphasis on workplace development earns UM Health-West title of Employer of the Year

When Steve Smith walked through the doors of University of Michigan Health-West 17 years ago as an intern, he wasn't sure where his career path might lead.Now, he's driven by a mission to help others find meaningful work and grow professionally. His story exemplifies the supportive culture that earned UM Health-West the title of 2024 Employer of the Year from West Michigan Works!Smith, regional manager of talent acquisition, began his journey at University of Michigan Health-West as an intern shortly after graduating from Central Michigan University. He completed his undergraduate and graduate studies there, earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing communication and an MBA with a concentration in finance.“This organization invested in me, believed in me, and gave me opportunities to grow,” Smith says. “Now, I’m passionate about helping others find their paths and overcome obstacles to succeed.”The award, announced during West Michigan Works!’ annual board meeting on Dec. 9 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, recognizes UM Health-West’s dedication to workforce development, innovative training programs, and inclusive workplace culture.Programs like the medical assistant and surgical technologist apprenticeships let participants work part-time, earn benefits, and attend classes.The organization also partners with educational institutions like Grand Rapids Community College to offer scholarships, such as the Amy Van Andel Nursing Scholarship, which covers three semesters of GRCC’s nursing program.“Education is deeply intertwined with who we are as an organization,” Smith says. “From tuition reimbursement to LinkedIn Learning access and clinical education opportunities, we’re constantly looking for ways to support our employees’ growth.”This year, UM Health-West secured $172,000 in Going Pro Talent Fund grants to provide specialized training for new hires and apprentices, following a $149,000 award in 2023.Smith attributes UM Health-West’s success to a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being. The organization combats burnout through initiatives that promote balance and foster inclusion like HireReach and implicit bias training.“We are passionate about providing the best total health care experience for our patients, staff, and communities,” says Dr. Ronald Grifka, president of UM Health-West. “This recognition as Employer of the Year reflects the collective efforts of our entire team to create a culture where employees and patients feel valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.”UM Health-West also participates in youth career exploration programs, like MiCareerQuest, and partnerships with the West Michigan Health Careers Council that cultivate the next generation of health care professionals.“University of Michigan Health-West exemplifies what it means to invest in employees’ success,” says Angie Barksdale, chief operating officer of West Michigan Works! “Their dedication to fostering professional growth, supporting career advancement, and creating an inclusive workplace sets a standard for employers across the region.”Smith credits collaboration with West Michigan Works! for helping UM Health-West expand its workforce development initiatives. “Their team is responsive, collaborative, and focused on how we can come together to support our community,” he says.As UM Health-West continues to grow, Smith says expanding programs like apprenticeships will provide even more opportunities.“It’s incredibly rewarding to see people overcome obstacles and succeed,” he says. “I started here as an intern, and now I get to help others find their purpose.”