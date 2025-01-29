Finding belonging through empowerment: One journey with Disability Advocates of Kent County

When Ronny Richardson reflects on his life, he sees a journey marked by resilience and a deep commitment to his community. Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Ronny — the name everyone refers to him by — faced an unexpected challenge at just 10 years old when it was discovered that he had a benign brain tumor that altered his motor skills, judgment, and mobility.
Despite these setbacks, with time, he has found strength in his adulthood by embracing this new reality, which has led to a sense of belonging through his connections with Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC).
DAKC’s mission is to empower individuals with disabilities by providing tools, resources, and advocacy to foster independence and inclusion. One of their standout programs is the Occupational Therapy Equipment Loan Closet, a resource that enables individuals to borrow essential mobility and accessibility devices.
The closet offers equipment often not covered by insurance, such as walkers, raised toilet seats, and tub benches, with a simple $10 donation or at no cost for those who qualify.
For Ronny, the loan closet became a lifeline.
Photo by Tommy AllenRonny Richardson and Renee Thompson talk across the counter at the Occupational Therapy Equipment Loan Closet.
After years of using a deteriorating walker — held together with just duct tape and nails — he turned to DAKC for assistance. Renee Thompson, a certified occupational therapy assistant and aging-in-place specialist at DAKC, ensured Ronny received a sturdy, modern walker that transformed his daily life.
Photo by Tommy AllenRonny Richardson poses with his new walker.
“It was a game-changer,” Ronny says as he demonstrates the many features of his new walker. “I can now walk outside in the winter without worrying about it shaking apart. The brakes work perfectly, and the larger bag and seat compartment let me carry everything I need.”
The impact of this seemingly simple piece of equipment goes beyond physical mobility. It has restored Ronny’s confidence and independence, allowing him to participate more fully in his community.
“Having equipment that works means I can be mobile and feel like I’m part of society,” he says. “It makes me want to get out and engage with people.”
The Power of Empathy and Service
DAKC’s dedication to promoting a sense of belonging is apparent in the services it offers and the relationships it cultivates within the community. Thompson and her team transcend the mere provision of equipment; they extend personalized support to empower clients.
“We don’t just hand out equipment,” Thompson says. “We work with people to ensure it’s the right fit for their needs and home environment.”
Photo by Tommy AllenRenee Thompson, a certified occupational therapy assistant and aging-in-place specialist at DAKC.
Ronny’s gratitude for this approach is palpable.
“When Renee (Thompson) delivered the walker to my home, I had tears in my eyes,” he says. “She did more than just drop it off. She took the time to show me how to use it and made sure I was comfortable. That kind of compassion means everything.”
DAKC also encourages clients to become ambassadors for their services, spreading the word to others in need. Ronny has wholeheartedly embraced the role. Whether connecting someone with a worn-out walker to DAKC or advocating for accessibility improvements at local businesses he visits, he is a passionate voice for inclusion, walking the walk in his community and helping people who struggle with mobility right where they are.
“I’ve seen people struggling with equipment that’s falling apart, and I make sure they know about DAKC's loan closet,” Ronny says. “I’ll even follow up to make sure they’ve reached out. Helping others gives me a sense of purpose.”
Building a Community of Belonging
Ronny’s story is a testament to the transformative power of belonging. Through DAKC, he has found not only the tools to navigate and enjoy his life with a disability but also a community that values his contributions. He believes in giving back, so he continues to volunteer with DAKC, participating in immersive community-changing housing events and accessibility audits to ensure inclusive spaces.
For Thompson, stories like Ronny’s highlight the importance of community-driven solutions.
“We’re a grassroots organization, and word-of-mouth referrals are vital to our success,” she says. “When people like Ronny share their experiences, it helps us reach others who might not know we’re here to help.”
In her book You Belong Here: The Power of Being Seen, Heard, and Valued on Your Own Terms
, Kim Dabbs, Steelcase's global VP of impact, emphasizes creating spaces where individuals can be authentic themselves.
She writes, "Belonging is realized when we understand everyone is an outsider, and it's the power to create space for those differences that unite us all."
Courtesy of Kim DabbsAuthor Kim Dabbs
Dabbs' viewpoint resonates strongly with DAKC's mission to empower individuals with disabilities by providing tools, resources, education, and advocacy. The organization's support enhances their independence and increases their capacity to engage fully in life's opportunities. In short, it brings more life to the whole community.
Through services like the Occupational Therapy Equipment Loan Closet, DAKC creates an environment where clients such as Ronny can feel seen, heard, and valued, reinforcing a sense of belonging.
How to increase Belonging at DAKC
DAKC relies on community support to sustain programs such as the loan closet. Donations of gently used equipment — four-wheeled walkers, knee scooters, bedside commodes, etc., are always in demand. Financial contributions also help ensure that no one is turned away due to cost.
As Ronny’s journey shows, the impact of these donations is immeasurable.
“This organization doesn’t just provide equipment,” he says. “They empower you to be yourself and live with dignity.”
DAKC supporters don’t just help individuals such as Ronny — they help build a more inclusive and empathetic community where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.
Rapid Growth's Disability Inclusion original story series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.
All photos are by Tommy Allen, except for the image of Kim Dabbs, which was provided by the author. Visit ToBelonging.com to learn more about her work.