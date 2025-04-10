From Detroit to Grand Rapids: How a community-focused grocer flourishes despite challenges

Photo by Tommy Allen Flanked by sons Andrew and Nathan, Alan Hartline (center) showcases that Local Flavor is a family affair at Kingma's Market.

Situated in the heart of Creston's Cheshire neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Kingma's Market exemplifies the effectiveness of community-oriented solutions for Michigan food and beverage entrepreneurs within the challenging grocery sector.With the leadership of owner Alan Hartline, a former Spartan Nash executive with extensive experience in the food sector, Kingma’s has adeptly faced the challenges of running a small urban market. This effort includes offering a full-service meat counter and a thriving garden center, all while navigating difficult situations like a pandemic and rising grocery prices. As a result, it has become a true local staple, fulfilling its commitment to providing fresh food and nurturing community spirit among visitors to this north-end treasure.Hartline's career took many paths before stepping into the owner role at Kingma's.He started in the grocery industry working part-time at a Detroit-area Kroger when he was 16. Over time, Hartline progressed from bagging groceries to managing Kroger stores in Birmingham and Bloomfield Township, even becoming Kroger's youngest customer service manager at age 20.He ascended to Kroger's corporate office, where he would expand his expertise in merchandising as category manager.After being recruited by Spartan Nash, Hartline spent 10 years with the West Michigan-based company, playing a key leadership role in turning around the company’s fortunes. He was ready for a new challenge.When Hartline purchased Kingma's Market, it was a small neighborhood business with potential for growth. However, expanding would require both financial and creative resources.Acknowledging the necessity for greater modernization and a new outlook shaped by his career, Hartline developed a stronger connection with the local community. He viewed this moment as a chance to evolve Kingma’s from a traditional market into a lively center of local food entrepreneurship, evident at every store step.Under his leadership over the past decade, Kingma’s Market has become a crucial supporter of thousands of Michigan-made products, offering a platform to showcase and grow their brands. These partnerships have enriched both the small businesses and the market's diversity, enabling customers to discover unique, high-quality items that are often difficult to find elsewhere, much less all under one roof."It’s about giving these local businesses a chance to grow," Hartline says. "We see a lot of entrepreneurs coming in with their products, and if they work for us, they can take off to the broader market. It’s a win-win.”In addition, Kingma's is expanding its capability to ship products to those who frequently crave its offerings, including many items that now bear Kingma's name. Hartline understands that Kingma's serves a broader community than just Grand Rapids, as food and beverage tourism often leads people to browse the aisles for locally-inspired culinary treasures.This dedication to local businesses, along with the store’s small-batch, premium products, offers customers more than a typical grocery experience—it fosters a stronger bond with the community and enables support for small businesses that directly benefit our state.Hartline is aware of the challenges small businesses face in today’s economy. He has encountered rising goods costs, labor shortages, and difficulty staying profitable against large chains and online retailers.Nonetheless, Hartline and his team have confronted these obstacles directly, discovering innovative solutions to keep the market vibrant. Hartline's approach to team-building has led to him employing more than 80 people at this neighborhood business situated on a major Grand Rapids bus line.Hartline continues his commitment to the Creston community with investments exceeding $1 million over the past few years. The expanded, modernized space includes a comprehensive remerchandising, broadening the products offered, and the introduction of a coffee shop. The enhanced shopping experience is focused on meeting today’s consumer preferences.But despite these investments, Hartline remains steadfast in his belief that the store’s success isn’t solely about revenue — it’s about creating a community hub where people feel welcomed.“We’re not just a store; we’re a destination. And that’s what sets us apart from the big-box stores,” says Hartline. “People come here because they feel a connection—not just to the products, but to the people behind them.”A prime illustration of Kingma’s dedication to community involvement is its Local Flavor Samplefest, scheduled for Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year's event, its fifth edition, is expected to draw more than 500 participants to experience Kingma’s featured local selections, showcasing more than 25 food products and handmade goods in their garden center.With brands like Saugatuck Brewing Co.'s 96-calorie Lake Street Light lager, Vander Mill Cider's new Sparkling Honeycrisp with Cherry non-alcoholic canned beverage, OH'y hydrogen-infused bubbly water, Kind Crumbs' healthy and indulgent gluten- and allergen-free product line, and oHy hydrogen-infused bubbly water on display, the event will highlight Kingma’s commitment to supporting small businesses and providing customers with access to high-quality, locally sourced goods."About 50 percent of everything we offer is grown or produced right here in Michigan. Whether it's our farm direct delivered produce or hanging beef, or Kingma's Market Salsa made right here in Michigan with 100 percent Michigan vegetables," says Hartline, reflecting on the real meaning behind their “Local Flavor” tagline—proudly printed, chalked, and worn on staff T-shirts.Hartline views Samplefest as a means to showcase local products and celebrate Kingma’s contribution to building community connections.“It’s about building relationships, not just selling products. These events help create that bond between the customers and the producers, and that’s what keeps people coming back,” Hartline says.Kingma’s Market also partners with local makers to create its line of house-branded goods. Among them are a four-Michigan berry artisan jam crafted with Creston-based Cellar Door Preserves, and a selection of handcrafted (and very trendy use of) tallow to create a line of soaps and soy candles made by the nonprofit New Growth Project that will debut this weekend at Samplefest.Shopping local offers benefits that go beyond the products available; it’s about building a more robust community and economy.When you shop at Kingma's, you support small businesses run by our region's local farmers and food producers. This creates local jobs and helps stimulate our state's economy.Additionally, studies show that shopping at local businesses enhances happiness and satisfaction by strengthening social connections and fostering a sense of belonging.Research suggests that communities with vibrant local markets experience higher levels of civic engagement, increased trust, and stronger social ties.Additionally, the concept of "social capital" — the connections and relationships that enhance cooperation within a community — has been linked to greater civic engagement and trust. Robert Putnam's research, particularly in "Bowling Alone," emphasizes how networks of civic involvement promote norms of reciprocity and trustworthiness — something many agree is lacking in much of society.This makes shopping for groceries in person a better community-building moment for our societal health than simply ordering items from large online retailers like Amazon.Hartline’s approach to creating a store that is part grocery, part community gathering space, speaks to the broader social benefits of shopping local — something that’s particularly important in a time when online shopping and big-box retailers dominate the landscape.As Kingma’s looks ahead, Hartline’s dedication to community investment remains steadfast. Whether it's broadening the product lineup, investigating catering possibilities, or introducing an online store, the prospects in the market are optimistic. Yet, the fundamental mission endures: to back local businesses, forge enduring relationships, and offer a shopping experience that transcends mere transactions.“The most rewarding part of this business is seeing people come together, whether it’s over a cup of coffee or at Samplefest. This is what makes Kingma’s special, and I’m committed to keeping that spirit alive,” Hartline says.Kingma’s Market stands as a shining example of how a small, community-focused business can thrive by adapting to challenges with innovative solutions. Under Hartline’s leadership, the market has not only survived but has flourished, helping local entrepreneurs grow and fostering connections within the community.As the Local Flavor Samplefest draws near, it’s clear that Kingma’s remains a beloved fixture in Grand Rapids- one that is poised to continue its growth while staying true to its roots.Photos by Tommy Allen