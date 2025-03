Gala rocks and raises funds to advocate for autistic Michiganders

Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.



The Gala celebrates AAoM's accomplishments and raises up ongoing challenges.

A paddle raise and live auction raise funds during the Gala.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Colleen Allen at a previous AAoM gala.

Your Generation In Concert