Gala rocks and raises funds to advocate for autistic Michiganders

Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) was founded with the vision that people with autism will lead lives that meet their greatest potential. AAoM leads efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people touched by autism across the lifespan.
The Gala celebrates AAoM's accomplishments and raises up ongoing challenges.
The Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) Michigan Shines for Autism Gala
will rock Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel
on April 26, 2025 with “an electrifying evening blending a black-tie event with a rebellious twist.” The gala is AAoM’s largest fundraiser and always takes place during April with support from many sponsors, including the presenting sponsor DTE Foundation, which has supported the Gala every year throughout its 14-year history.
“The Gala is the climax of the entire year’s work of the organization and our chance to shine and to share the year’s progress with those who are supporting us the most,” says Dr. Colleen Allen, AAoM president and CEO. “This event provides critical funding for our operations and programmatic activities, which allows us to do the work we do.
“In past years, we’ve been able to raise just under $1 million,” adds Lauren Todaro, AAoM Development Director. “Unrestricted funding allows us to allocate those funds to the greatest need. It’s absolutely critical to our mission.”
A paddle raise and live auction raise funds during the Gala.
“What we do and who we are”
The Gala welcomes families, autistic adults, dignitaries, elected officials, foundations, and the Michigan business community. While primarily a fundraiser, the event is also an educational and awareness opportunity for those attending to learn more about the work AAoM is doing and the importance of doing even more for autistic Michiganders.
“The Gala provides the forum to display what we do and who we are to a broad audience — the perfect space to show the emotional ‘why’ behind our work,” Allen says.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Colleen Allen at a previous AAoM gala.
“We share stories about our programs and advocacy priorities such as the Navigator service, educational initiatives, or our employment programs,” Todaro says. “What that really boils down to is an individual or a family who has a challenge, a need that is not being met, and it is affecting their life, so we use this opportunity to raise awareness of barriers to the most independent or supported life possible. We started because two parents were fed up and decided to do something about it. We’re not afraid to be loud about what we need.”
Allen shares the story of an autistic boy who benefited from an early diagnosis of autism. The term “early diagnosis” may sound like a clinical abstract to the general public. However, because AAoM helped this boy get an early diagnosis at age 2 ½, he was able to speak and attend a regular education classroom by the time he was 5 years old, and with the benefit of interaction with neurotypical peers.
“We help families become great advocates for their child,” Allen says. “For example, we might guide a parent with ‘Here's your rights as a parent in terms of what your school is supposed to be providing.’ But if we're not addressing those barriers through advocacy, nothing will change.”
Like all AAoM events, accommodating autistic people is in the forefront of the planners’ minds. A sensory break room provides respite from the celebratory noise and activity.
“When guests register, they can let us know ahead of time if they require any accommodation,” Todaro says. “I've been doing the gala for 10 years and there's never been an accommodation we couldn't meet.”
Your Generation In Concert
A rockin’ good time
The evening kicks off in the MotorCity Casino Hotel’s Sound Board Theatre
with the Aim High School Rock Band. Aim High School is a private tuition-based alternative school for grades 6-12 with autism, ADHD, and anxiety. Next, guests will enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and messages from Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and event sponsors followed by a gourmet dinner in the ballroom and a stage program addressing aging in the autism community.
“Our program this year is based on the theme of aging. We will explore that difficult question so many caregivers struggle with, ‘What happens to my loved one when I’m gone’, specifically those who are more profoundly affected,” Todaro says. “We will address this topic from multiple viewpoints — a sibling who will be charged with the care of her brother once the parents pass and the perspective of aging parents themselves. If you have an autistic child who's young, an adult, or you are a person with autism yourself, this is one of the first things you start to worry about when you receive that diagnosis.”
Next, a paddle raise
is expected to raise more than $100,000 and a live auction close to another $100,000. The evening concludes in the Sound Board Theatre with the band, Your Generation in Concert
.
“We start with music, and we end with music,” Todaro says. “It’s a very, very fun evening. We want people leaving inspired, more educated about autism, and knowing that that they can make a difference and that they can help.”
“It’s a night that is a bit of an emotional roller coaster and designed to be that way,” Allen concludes. “We're celebrating the accomplishments of the organization while raising up the ongoing challenges.”
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets for Michigan Shines for Autism are now available online
. Tickets cost $300. For information about the Gala or other AAoM programming, visit the AAoM website
.
Estelle Slootmaker spends most workdays as a journalist and book editor. She has a new children’s book in the works, Places Where the Sun Don’t Shine. You can contact her at [email protected] or www.constellations.biz.
Photos courtesy AAOM.
Julie Bullock photo courtesy subject.
The Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) is a 501(c)(3) organization and trusted ally and partner for thousands of families dealing with Autism. AAoM’s mission is to lead efforts to raise expectations and expand opportunities for people affected by autism across their lifespan. AAoM works to create a more accepting future for all people by cultivating a world rich in diverse abilities, talents, and ideas. To reach an AAoM navigator, call 877-463-2266 (AAoM) or email [email protected]. For information about AAoM, visit www.autismallianceofmichigan.org.