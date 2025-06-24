GR-led coalition wins grant to strengthen Black business ecosystem

When Jamiel Robinson founded Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB)
more than a decade ago, his mission was clear: empower Black entrepreneurs to launch, grow, and thrive.
That work became even more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Robinson saw Black-owned businesses across West Michigan shut out of regional relief efforts.
In response, he reached out to trusted leaders across the region to form a coalition, and the West Michigan Black Economic and Business Development Group (WMBEBDG) was born.
"During COVID, everything was happening at a regional level, but Black businesses in communities like Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo were being left out of those conversations and resources. That’s why we came together," Robinson says. "We weren’t waiting for someone to create a table for us. We built our own."
Today, that collective effort has been recognized. WMBEBDG has been awarded the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)’s Trusted Connector Grant, which supports organizations that engage underrepresented small businesses through mentorship, technical assistance, and community-building.
Robinson says the grant is helping the coalition achieve two goals: strengthening its member organizations and building a unified regional network for Black entrepreneurs.
"That’s the kind of collective power that creates lasting change," he says.
Building support
Over the years, GRABB has helped businesses secure more than $2.5 million
in funding through loans, grants, and pitch competitions. Across the full network, WMBEBDG has helped generate over $6 million in support for Black-owned enterprises.
WMBEBDG’s mission is to build larger Black businesses and advance Black economic resilience across West Michigan. Its vision: “One Ecosystem. Regional Reach. Collective Power.”
The founding organizations of the group include:
- Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB): Providing capital access, one-on-one coaching, and ecosystem navigation.
- Black Wall Street Muskegon: Advocating for equity and investing in business training and growth in Muskegon.
- Black Wall Street Kalamazoo: Empowering Kalamazoo's Black-owned businesses through structured education and funding.
- Sisters In Business: Supporting and amplifying Black women entrepreneurs through mentorship and business development.
In Muskegon, Lashae Simmons II was already leading the charge to uplift Black entrepreneurs when the pandemic struck. As founder and president of Black Wall Street Muskegon
, she saw firsthand how many Black-owned businesses, often launched out of necessity, were excluded from critical relief efforts.
Simmons responded by creating a platform that legitimized and supported those businesses, from grassroots training to high-exposure events like the Black Business Expo.
"Receiving a grant isn’t just funding, it’s a launchpad," Simmons says. "We take that opportunity, multiply it, build on it, and pass it forward so under-represented entrepreneurs can rise higher."
"Many of the entrepreneurs we work with didn’t start with business plans; they started with survival," Simmons adds. "They lost a job and knew how to cook, or sew, or create. So they started selling just to get by. Our role is to help legitimize that hustle, turning it into something sustainable."
Her Black Business Expo and training symposiums have directly supported over $260,000 in funding and helped entrepreneurs unlock an additional $300,000 through connections and partnerships.
Structure for success
In Kalamazoo, Nicole Triplett of Black Wall Street Kalamazoo
and Nicole Parker of Sisters in Business
joined forces to drive change locally and regionally.
"We launched Black Wall Street Kalamazoo in 2018 with one goal: to develop and resource local entrepreneurs," says Triplett. "Our community didn’t just need motivation—we needed structure, education, and capital."
"We started Sisters in Business in 2017 after hosting a brunch for 50 women. That number doubled at the next event," Parker adds. "The need was obvious. So we built a space that not only celebrates Black women in business but supports them through pitch competitions, mentorship, and emergency microgrants."
Their work laid the groundwork for WMBEBDG. Triplett’s team launched the Black Entrepreneurship Training Academy (BETA) in 2021, which has mobilized over $1.2 million in capital and resources for Black entrepreneurs.
"Too often, Black businesses are left out of funding conversations because they don’t have the ‘right paperwork,’ or haven’t been invited into the right rooms," Triplett says. "We realized we could change that by preparing entrepreneurs for capital and holding institutions accountable for access."
Parker’s organization has distributed close to $500,000 to women-led businesses through its SIBS Fund and other initiatives.
“These aren’t just conversations. They’re transactions," Triplett says. "People post a service, and someone hires them. Our platforms both in Muskegon and Kalamazoo see tens of thousands of interactions each month. We’re seeing real revenue increases; most businesses see an average 33% growth.”
As WMBEBDG looks to the future, its members are focused on breaking down what Robinson calls "invisible barriers."
"There’s no reason a business in Muskegon shouldn’t be getting contracts in Kalamazoo. There’s no reason a Grand Rapids entrepreneur shouldn’t be part of supplier diversity opportunities in Battle Creek. Our job is to connect those dots," he says.