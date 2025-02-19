GR teen named national youth athlete of the year

When 1-year-old Kaiden Bell took some of his first steps, he was carrying a flying disc in his tiny hand. Unlike most toddlers learning to walk, Kaiden’s path led him straight onto disc golf courses.
By 13, that early fascination had blossomed into a record-shattering career that now includes one of the highest honors in youth sports: National Congress of State Games (NCSG) Youth Athlete of the Year.
Kaiden, a Grand Rapids native, earned the national award after being named Youth Male Athlete of the Year at the 2024 Meijer State Games of Michigan. His selection places him at the top among all youth athletes from State Games programs nationwide.
He received the award at the NCSG Annual Symposium and the TEAMS Conference & Expo in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 25. Jaycelyn Collins of Meridian, Mississippi, earned the title of 2024 Adult Athlete of the Year for her accomplishments in swimming.
Kaiden’s resume reads like that of a seasoned pro:
Sharing his sport
- 125 World Flying Disc Federation distance world records (all set before age 13).
- Three-time Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Junior World Champion.
- One-time PDGA United States champion.
- Five-time PDGA Junior Michigan state champion.
- Three-time gold medalist at the Meijer State Games of Michigan.
Still, his journey is about more than medals. To Kaiden, disc golf means community and connection. Though the sport is not part of traditional public school athletic programs, Kaiden made sure his classmates wouldn’t miss out.
He donated disc golf baskets and equipment to the Forest Hills School District, turning local school grounds into practice courses. With his family, he also installed a nine-hole disc golf course at his younger brother’s elementary school so that others had a place to learn the game.
“Disc golf brings me joy because I get to be outside, play a sport my whole family loves, and meet new friends from all over the world,” Kaiden says. “Sharing the sport with others is just as important as competing.”
Kaiden’s dedication has caught the attention of the wider disc golf community. He shares his passion through a YouTube channel
, sponsored by Dynamic Discs, where he and his brother document their disc golf adventures.
Kaiden’s national recognition marks the fifth time an athlete from the Meijer State Games of Michigan has earned the NCSG Athlete of the Year title. The others include Samantha Doletzky of Rockford, named Adult Female Athlete of the Year for her achievements in rowing; Jackson Ratajczak of Grand Rapids, recognized as Adult Male Athlete of the Year for his success in archery; and Mikayla Ratliff of Commerce Township, awarded Youth Female Athlete of the Year for her outstanding performance in ice hockey.
Each year, 30 State Games programs across the U.S. nominate their top athletes for the NCSG Athlete of the Year award.
Rapid Growth reached out to Kaiden for a Q&A about his passion for disc golf and how he wants to share the sport with other youths.
Rapid Growth: You started throwing a disc at just 1 year old and have been passionate about disc golf ever since. What first drew you to the sport, and when did you realize you wanted to compete at a high level?
Kaiden Bell:
Disc golf was the main sport that I actually got good at as a kid. My dad and mom both liked playing the sport so they introduced me to it and taught me how to play. My dad was really good at it. My parents saw greatness in me, so they helped me get to the competitive point of playing at a higher level, and I started playing professional junior disc golf.
RG: With 125 World Flying Disc Federation distance world records and multiple championship titles, your achievements are incredible. What does your training routine look like, and what keeps you motivated to keep pushing yourself?
KB:
I train every day. If it is too cold outside, I practice in my basement. I have a heavy blanket hanging up that I can throw discs into. My parents set up a disc golf basket that allows me to practice putting every day. I have a lot of competitors and mentors who keep me mentally motivated to keep pushing myself.
RG
: Your YouTube channel, “The Bell Boys Disc Golf Journey
,” showcases your disc golf journey, often alongside your younger brother. What inspired you to start creating content, and what do you hope young players learn from watching your videos?
KB:
We created our YouTube channel to show people our inspiration for the sport. I hope young players learn how to play and enjoy the sport as much as I do.
RG: You’ve already made a big impact by helping install a disc golf course at your brother’s school and donating equipment. Why is growing the sport, especially in schools, so important to you?
KB:
I want kids to have easy access to equipment and a course to play. The more people learn how to play the sport, the bigger the sport will get.
RG: What advice would you give to other young athletes who want to pursue their passion in sports, whether it’s disc golf or something else?
KB:
Just be persistent. You’re going to deal with a lot of ups and downs throughout your career. You have to just tough out those ups and downs, and eventually you’ll be great if you keep on putting in hard work.
