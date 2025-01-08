Grand Rapids’ Winter Wheat Festival celebrates Michigan's musical heritage

Jason Wheeler didn’t grow up with a banjo in hand or the sounds of old-time music in his ears. In fact, he didn’t start playing music until college. But now, as a member of the Round Creek String Band and a passionate advocate for traditional music, Wheeler is helping keep Michigan’s musical heritage alive.
Wheeler says he didn’t begin playing until after graduating from Michigan State University, when he began taking lessons with Bruce Ling, a local music historian.
“He introduced me to old-time music, and I fell in love with it. Over the past 25 years, it’s become a journey of learning and growth,” Wheeler says.
Courtesy Wheatland Music OrganizationWinter Wheat features a diverse lineup of genres, from bluegrass and Cajun to Americana and blues.
That journey will take center stage on Saturday, Jan. 11, when Wheeler and his band perform at the 16th annual Winter Wheat Festival, hosted by the Wheatland Music Organization. Held at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, the festival celebrates Michigan’s music and dance traditions, offering nearly 10 hours of live performances across two stages.
The festival allows Wheeler to share his passion for traditional music with an audience that values community, culture, and connection.
“It’s always an incredible experience,” says Wheeler, who will be performing on the festival stage Saturday for his third time. “The energy, the people, the music, it’s something special.”
Among top indoor festivals
Winter Wheat began as a one-time fundraiser to expand the dance area at the Wheatland Music Festival in Remus. The success of that event inspired organizers to make it an annual tradition.
It has since grown into one of West Michigan’s premier indoor music festivals, drawing hundreds of attendees.
According to Lola Tyler, executive director of the Wheatland Music Organization, Winter Wheat is like a miniature version of the Wheatland Music Festival, an annual celebration of traditional arts that will hold its 52nd gathering in September.
“It’s a way to keep the tradition alive during the winter months. People love the music, the atmosphere, and the sense of community,” she says.
Winter Wheat features a diverse lineup of genres, from bluegrass and Cajun to Americana and blues. This year’s performers include CrossBow, August and Hannah Rose, K. Jones and The Benzie Playboys, and The Gasoline Gypsies, among others.
Wheeler’s band, Round Creek String Band, will kick off the main stage with a one-hour old-time concert and square dance at 2 p.m. “It’s a fun and educational experience,” Wheeler says. “We’re bringing traditional music to life in a modern setting.”
Wheeler’s connection to the Wheatland Music Organization runs deep. In addition to performing at Winter Wheat, he and other band members volunteer at the annual Wheatland Music Festival and serve on various committees.
“We really appreciate what Wheatland does,” Wheeler says. “They’re not just about music festivals, they’re about community programming, education, and preserving traditions.”
Passing along traditional culture
One of the programs closest to Wheeler’s heart is the Great Lakes Music Camp, a four-day immersion into traditional acoustic music held each October in West Olive in Ottawa County. The camp offers lessons, workshops, jams, and concerts. Instructors specialize in bluegrass, old-time, swing, and blues music.
“The camp has a large youth scholarship program with 25 spots for students who couldn’t otherwise afford to attend,” Wheeler says. “Wheatland has been a big supporter, providing scholarship dollars that help students participate for free.”
Most of these students are Kent County public middle and high school students of all skill levels. Wheeler sees the camp as an opportunity to pass on the traditions that have shaped his life.
“It’s all about connecting people with the music and helping them discover something new about themselves,” he says.
Courtesy Wheatland Music OrganizationTraditional dances such as square dances and contra are a big part of Winter Wheat, taking place at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Saturday, Jan. 11.
Tyler agrees that the festival’s impact goes beyond its popular performances.
“Winter Wheat helps fund community programming, like sending performers to nursing homes, senior centers, libraries, and schools. It’s a way to bring music to people who might not otherwise have access to it.”
Wheeler describes Winter Wheat as a way for him to give back to an organization that provided a community for folk musicians.
“It’s not just about the performance,” he says. “It’s about being part of a community that values tradition and wants to share it with others.”
Tickets for Winter Wheat are $35 at the door. For more information, visit wheatlandmusic.org
or call 989-967-8879.