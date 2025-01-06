Grant bolsters mental health services for youth in Kent and Ottawa counties

Courtesy GHACF The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation announced its latest round of grants.

Community Mental Health of Ottawa County, expanding crisis intervention reach ($30,000): Funds will support a dedicated vehicle for the Crisis Intervention Team in northern Ottawa County.

Foundation for Muskegon Community College, community music and events room ($30,000): This grant will complete a multi-purpose space for music programs, lectures, and community events.

Good Samaritan, Emergency Housing Stabilization Fund ($30,000): Funding will help prevent homelessness in northern Ottawa County by addressing barriers such as transportation, child care, and job security.

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan, cellulose creation from waste textiles ($250,000): The grant supports a recycling innovation project, converting textile waste into high-value cellulose products.

Grand Haven Charter Township, Schmidt Heritage Park maintenance ($35,739): Grant funds will improve park facilities with upgrades to trails, fencing, signage, and equipment.

Ottawa County Parks Foundation, Rosy Mound Vision Campaign ($50,000): This grant will expand public access while preserving Rosy Mound's natural areas, bringing GHACF's total support for the project to $250,000.

Northern Initiatives, Healthy Grand Haven Businesses ($20,000): Funding will provide loans and coaching to entrepreneurs in the Grand Haven area.

Tri-Cities Historical Museum, maritime history renovations ($50,000): Grant funding will transform the museum's front window into an interactive exhibit showcasing the area's maritime history.

When Sarah Lewakowski thinks about the growing need for mental health services in Ottawa County, she sees both the challenges and the opportunities.The executive director of Mosaic Counseling says the Grand Haven non-profit is determined that no one in the community feels alone, particularly young people facing mental health struggles.Thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF), Mosaic Counseling’s “You Matter Campaign” will expand its services to meet this rising demand.The funding will increase access to affordable mental health care, enhance outreach to youth, and extend services into Kent County.“Mosaic Counseling is very grateful to be a recipient of the Community Impact Grant for Mosaic’s You Matter Campaign,” Lewakowski says. “This gift will allow us to serve more people of all ages, especially as the percentage of Ottawa County residents identifying with mild to moderate mental health issues has risen from 17% in 2020 to 27% in 2023.”The grant will support Mosaic Counseling’s affordable outpatient counseling and its School Outreach Program, which provides free professional mental health services to students who might not otherwise have access to care.“Mental health services, especially for youth, are critical in our community,” says Holly Cole, vice president of grants and programs at GHACF. “Health and human services is one of our key focus areas, and we’re proud to support Mosaic Counseling’s work to address these urgent needs.”The $250,000 grant to Mosaic Counseling is part of GHACF’s recent round of Community Impact Grants totaling more than $745,000. To date, the foundation has awarded over $1.8 million this year. The latest grants include the following: