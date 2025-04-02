Healing the Pipeline: GVSU’s bold response to a regional nursing crisis delivers four years later

Photo by Tommy Allen Pamella DeVos reflects on her journey to establish the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health at GVSU.

Like many areas across the country, West Michigan faces a shortage of well-trained health care workers, particularly nurses. The pressure on hospitals and care systems has only intensified since the pandemic, and with a rapidly aging population, the demand for care continues to exceed supply.In response, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) expanded its nursing program and redefined its approach to health care education. After four years, the university is seeing favorable results for its students and the health care systems that this first graduating class will soon enter.“There’s nothing more important than health,” says GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella. “This graduating class affirms that our strategy to grow — and grow with purpose — was the right one.”Opened in 2021, the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health (DCIH) is at the centerpiece of GVSU’s strategy. The 166,000-square-foot facility includes immersive simulation labs, advanced patient scenarios, and collaborative learning spaces, all designed to support an interprofessional model of care.For Pamela DeVos, the lead donor along with her husband, Daniel, this new center signifies much more than just a philanthropic project.“I’ve watched it grow from the ground up,” DeVos says. “At first, I never thought this would be something I’d care so much about — but once you see what’s happening here, it’s powerful. It impacts our children, our future.”Along with the technological innovations, over 400 original artworks, curated by DeVos herself, adorn the center’s walls as a tribute to healing spaces and human-centered design.DCIH’s methodology centers on simulation-based learning, which mimics actual clinical situations within a controlled setting. Using advanced mannequins that can cry or exhibit signs of distress, alongside community participants portraying symptoms, students accumulate hands-on experience before entering a hospital.“Simulation allows students to make mistakes in a safe space,” says Linda Lewandowski, dean of the Kirkhof College of Nursing. “Nobody gets hurt. It builds confidence, prepares them for difficult conversations, and bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world care.”Lewandowski said simulation is evolving to address even soft skills, like communicating with doctors or navigating a tense team, especially for students who may be entering professional spaces still recovering from post-pandemic social disconnection.“We’ve realized we now need to teach things we didn’t before, like how to make a phone call, speak assertively, or have difficult conversations,” she says.GVSU’s approach is working. According to Lewandowski, nearly 100% of nursing graduates have job offers before graduation, many with multiple offers.And a significant portion of those graduates — more than 50% of GVSU’s Kirkhof College of Nursing alumni and 42% of College of Health Professions alumni — stay to work in West Michigan.One reason for this success is the Corewell Health West Nurse Scholars Program, which invests $19 million in partnership to support 500 students over six years. This program provides tuition assistance, connects students with nurse mentors, and guarantees job placement upon graduation.“It’s an innovative program,” says Raschard France, a Corewell Health West Nurse Scholar. “I feel prepared to enter the nursing field with confidence.”Mantella emphasized that collaborations of this nature alleviate financial hurdles and aid workforce growth.“The program helped us build infrastructure and support students who might not otherwise afford to study nursing,” she says. “We’re forging new territory — graduating the best and keeping them here.”Although the initial outcomes are encouraging, university leaders recognize that more needs to be accomplished. GVSU has facilitated the creation of the West Michigan Academic Practice Nursing Collaborative. This new regional initiative seeks to unite educators and health care employers to evaluate needs, exchange resources, and adjust to the changing health care environment.“We need to be asking: How do we train for what’s next?” says Lewandowski, whose career before GVSU included positions at Johns Hopkins, Wayne State University, University of Toledo, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Yale University. “Technology, AI, cultural shifts — health care is changing fast. We need to ensure our nurses are prepared not just for today, but for what’s ahead.”Among the ideas being explored are cross-institutional training models, innovative curricula, and an emphasis on retention and resilience after nurses enter the field.What’s happening at GVSU represents a model that can be replicated. When institutions align strategic investments with community needs and foster strong public-private partnerships, the outcomes can be transformative.“This isn’t just a beautiful building,” Mantella says as she surveys the room filled with students wearing GVSU's signature blue. “It’s a symbol of what’s possible when we care for our community, together.”As GVSU’s first full DCIH cohort graduates, they depart not only with a highly sought-after, in-demand degree but also with the tools needed to lead the future of health care in West Michigan and beyond.