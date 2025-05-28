High school athletes find confidence, camaraderie

For Abigail “Abi” Herrera, a good track practice means tired legs, but also a sense of accomplishment.
The 16-year-old junior at Godfrey-Lee High School joined track and field to try something new and break away from a boring routine.
"I felt like I wasn’t doing anything at home, and I was just basically on my phone all the time," says Herrera. "When I am at practice, I always feel like I’m pushing myself to do better, and I don’t feel that tired when I run like I used to at first."
At Godfrey-Lee High School, student-athletes are finding more than just physical strength through sports. For many, especially those who are the first in their families to join a school team, sports gives them a path to confidence, connection, and balance. With the support of coaches and teammates, students are learning how to manage stress, build discipline, and discover their potential, both on the field and in life.
Breaking out of routine
Track is Herrera’s first sport, and while she doesn’t plan to keep competing after high school, she’s proud of what she’s learned.
"It is the first sport I’ve ever played, and I’ve only been going for about a couple of weeks. So far, it’s been really hard, and my legs are always tired, obviously. But I’m glad I’m getting to do something new instead of the same old routine I had before I started track," Herrera says.
She credits her younger brother for inspiring her to try organized sports.
"My brother does boxing, and he was the first one to do sports and is the reason why I also do sports,” says Herrera, who has two sisters, ages 20 and 24, and three brothers, ages 14 and twins who are 6.
For many students at Godfrey-Lee, playing a sport is about more than exercise, it’s about building confidence, making friends, and finding balance in life and school.
Sophomore Melissa Ramirez looks forward to practice because she’s spending time with her friends.
She joined the track and field and soccer teams at Godfrey Lee High School because she thought it would improve her social life. Once Ramirez joined the teams, she realized how much she enjoyed playing and watching her and her teammates grow. Although she joined originally to make friends, she then wanted to improve and get along better with her teammates.
“I decided to do sports because I wanted to make friends,” says Ramirez, 16. “Sports were a way for me to meet people. At first, I struggled with how to play because I was new and I didn’t know what to expect.”
She’s the first in her family to play organized sports.
“I have four older brothers. My dad likes to watch football, but I don't think he ever played any sports. My brothers played soccer as a hobby, but that was just with a friend, not an actual team.”
Malica Ramirez Lazo, 15, joined sports to increase her confidence, get out of her comfort zone, improve her communication skills and get to know other people. She’s been playing since seventh grade.
Lazo plays soccer and track.
“I struggled with how to play because I was new and didn't know what to expect,” she says.
Lazo says her dad likes to watch football but hasn’t played team sports, and her four older brothers played soccer as a hobby with friends but not on an actual team..
“I think that it is pretty cool being the first generation” to join a team, Lazo says.
Satisfaction in teamwork
For junior Emily McCarty, 16, sports have always been part of her life. She has been playing sports since she was 6, and has done dance for nine years, cheered for one season, and played basketball for one season.
“I've always done sports since I was really young, and I feel important when I'm able to contribute and be part of a team or group,” McCarty says. She says sports taught her how to better work with others, even if she’s not the best athlete on the team.
“The challenges I have faced playing basketball are being inexperienced and being acknowledged in the sport. It's a lot different than any of the sports I've done in the past, but I will learn from my mistakes and learn as I go,” says McCarty.
McCarty says sports have taught her discipline.
“Honestly, it's a lot because there is a lot of stuff that I have to do, and there are a limited amount of hours in a day to do it. However, I make it through by studying before or after practice and learning better time management,” McCarty says.
McCarty isn’t a first-generation athlete. “My mom didn't play any sports growing up, but my dad played a ton of sports his whole life.” He inspired her to try basketball because he had always played the game. He was good at it and had fun playing, so she decided to try it.
“We needed more players on the team, so I didn't struggle to get in, but I still always try my hardest to try to prove that I should be there, I guess,” McCarty says.
She tries to make sure everything is perfect. But is that a good thing in a sport that is centered around playing as a team?
“I've had to change my mindset about perfectionism because everything has to be perfect my whole life. But now I'm learning that something or someone doesn't have to be perfect to contribute meaningfully,” she says.
One of the benefits of being on a team is what she learns from other team members.
“I've learned more about pop culture and I have more context in everyday conversations,” McCarty says. “My coaches and teammates always inspire me to become a better person and a better player.”
Her short-term goal is to get a lay-up in the game. Long term, she wants to have fun and improve every day.
“I stay motivated by remembering that it's not about whether we win or lose. It matters that we put our all in and try our hardest,” she says, and she wants to keep practicing and learning.
McCarty hopes to continue playing sports after high school.
“I'm definitely doing some form of sport once I graduate, no matter what level it might be on,” she says.
Coach’s perspective
Isandro Gomez played sports at Caledonia High School, where he graduated in 2008. He played football, wrestling, and track and field, while also being part of choir and theater arts. Gomez, 34, now coaches wrestling and track and field at Godfrey-Lee.
Gomez believes sports are important for students beyond the physical aspect. He says the qualities that make a successful high school athlete are obedience, hard work, and determination.
“Sports help develop character for individuals, and core athletic principles can be applied to academic and career situations,” he says.
He adds that he tries to support athletes who are struggling with things outside of sports, like academics or personal issues.
“The wrestling program exercises an ‘open door policy’ where as long as athletes communicate with the coaching staff, we can support accommodations that may require the athlete to miss practice. This becomes an excused absence that does not impact their end of the season assessment for awards,” Gomez says.
“Students face the most pressure as they prepare for midterm and final exams. We allow the opportunity for athletes to complete homework assignments after school and before practices to give them the best academic experiences,” he says.
Gomez believes parents and family play the biggest role in supporting first-generation high school athletes. One of the biggest challenges he’s seen with first-generation athletes is maintaining motivation when competitions become tough.
He notices that about halfway through the season, first-generation athletes gain confidence and become more comfortable with practices and competitions.
As a coach, he helps guide first-generation students whose families may not have experience with school sports.
“First-generation athletes found inspiration in sports, potentially outside of family influences,” he says. “Their support may or may not differ from family members who do either support and/or participate in athletics, so to have community support is very important for first-generation athletes to enjoy the benefits of participating in sports.”
He thinks schools and communities could improve support for these athletes by showing up at both home and away events to cheer on the athletes.
He also encourages young athletes to expand their athletic experiences.
“As a coach, I encourage first-generation students to not limit their experiences to just one sport, but to enjoy many sports,” Gomez says. “I also allow for parents to have the leisure in contacting me for sports-related questions that can be answered by either myself or my coaching staff, who I have confidence in leading and encouraging our first-generation athletes as well.”
Solange Sifa is a sophomore attending Lee High School. She likes learning new things. She’s extremely passionate about literature and archaeology. She hopes to one day inspire people to pursue their dreams.
To learn more about Rapid Growth's Voices of Youth project and read other installments in the series, click here. This series is made possible via underwriting sponsorships from the Steelcase Foundation, Frey Foundation, PNC Foundation, and Kent ISD.