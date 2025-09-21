Historic Grand Rapids church finds new life as arts venue

A 150-year-old former church in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood is stepping into a new chapter as both an art venue and a model for historic preservation.
Hermitage at Diamond
, a nonprofit that owns the building, will serve as an Uptown hub for ArtPrize through Oct. 4, inviting the community to experience its ongoing restoration while celebrating its legacy.
The featured exhibit, curated by VEIL Collective
, is titled Somewhere: At Hermitage and Diamond
. It will include portraiture, sculpture, mixed media, textiles, experimental animation, and live performances.
“This historic structure has been a landmark in the East Hills neighborhood for 150 years,” says Carol Moore, local preservationist and founder of Hermitage at Diamond. “Preservation, sustainability, accessibility – these are all critical facets of any thriving city. We invite the community to join us in reimagining this special space as a center for continued collaboration, creativity, and connection.”
Meticulous restoration
Built in 1875 as the Third Reformed Church, the building later housed the Church of God in Christ and Iglesia Resurreccion Y Vida. Since 2017, it has been home to Hermitage at Diamond, which is restoring the structure as a gathering space for the arts and the wider community.
Two new stained-glass rose windows, each 10.5 feet in diameter, will soon be installed on the east and west peaks, completing a set that includes a restored south rose window. Grand River Builders crafted the wooden frames, and Kolenda Art Glass restored the stained glass.
Carol Moore, local preservationist and founder of Hermitage at Diamond, sands the floor of the historic building.
“Stained glass has always been a keystone of the building’s architecture,” Moore says. “With their beauty and intricate design, the windows serve as both art and history, reminding us of past craftsmanship and symbols of light, resilience, and renewal.”
To support this work, Hermitage at Diamond has launched a $150,000 fundraiser to complete the exterior restoration and install the final rose windows before winter. The campaign will also set the stage for a larger effort to modernize the interior with HVAC, plumbing, and universal accessibility upgrades.
Rapid Growth connected with Carol Moore for a Q&A about the restoration and her passion for this work.
Rapid Growth: Your dedication to breathing new life into a 150-year-old landmark is remarkable. What inspired you to reimagine the Hermitage at Diamond as an arts and community hub, and how does this vision connect to the building’s 150-year history?
Carol Moore:
I’ve always believed the arts are essential. They feed our hearts, our minds, and our sense of community. Yet they’re often the first to be cut and the last to return when budgets tighten. So why not give them a permanent home?
Hermitage at Diamond is a 150-year-old architectural work of art and craftsmanship. The building’s rich history as home to three culturally diverse churches and its meticulous craftsmanship speak to its ability to hold community and continue to be a beautiful beacon in this historic neighborhood.
Beyond the beauty is the sustainability of the structure. Built with old-growth, tightly grained wood that has lasted 150 years, if cared for, it can last another 150 years.
The 50 colorful stained-glass windows, including three 10-foot-6-inch-diameter rose windows in the peaks, date from 1910 and are themselves remarkable works of art. When the sun shines through them, they glisten and delight.
Repurposing this space as a hub for arts and community is a beautiful next chapter for this and future generations.
Stained glass defines the building, uniting art and history while symbolizing light, resilience, and renewal.
RG: The East Hills neighborhood seems central to this story of preservation and creativity. How has the neighborhood responded to the Hermitage project so far, and what role do you hope the community will play in its next chapter?
CM:
I bought my home in East Hills in 1978 when housing was affordable, but disinvestment and crime were high. After 30 years of community activism, including the designation of three East Hills historic districts (Wealthy Theatre, Cherry Hill, and Fairmount Square) to stabilize the neighborhood and attract new investment, we are experiencing a resurgence of vitality, safety, and optimism.
Hermitage at Diamond is centrally located within walking distance of five residential neighborhoods and four business districts, making its restoration and community programming an economic and cultural boon for the area. We envision becoming a hub for after-school activities for Congress Elementary, a welcoming and accessible space to enjoy the arts and community, and a point of pride for neighbors.
This is a community effort, and generous community support, both financial and in-kind, has been critical to this endeavor.
RG: Restoring a building of this age and its intricate stained glass cannot have been easy. What were the biggest challenges in restoring a 150-year-old structure, especially the stained-glass windows, and how did you overcome them?
CM:
We are fortunate to have access to local craftsmanship. Both Grand River Builders and Kolenda Art Glass specialize in historic restoration work, especially on churches.
Grand River Builders has re-sided the Hermitage at Diamond, rebuilt the steeple, bell tower, and cupola, and constructed the three rose window frames to hold the stained glass.
Kolenda Art Glass restored the south rose window in 2023, using available original glass and sourcing new stained glass to match the originals for the east and west windows—a process that required a year to complete. These are slated for installation this fall.
The two companies will coordinate the installation of the windows. It will be a sight to behold as they lift the windows to their permanent spot on the east and west peaks of the building.
Additionally, Milhiem Masonry rebuilt the church’s brick foundation.
The restoration of the Hermitage at Diamond could not have happened without the skill and generosity of these three local companies.
RG: ArtPrize brings together artists and audiences from across the region. Can you share more about partnering with VEIL Collective and how the ArtPrize hub will showcase both historic preservation and contemporary art?
A 150-year-old former church in Grand Rapids’ East Hills begins a new chapter as an art venue and a showcase of historic preservation.
CM:
The VEIL Collective has been an exceptionally well-matched partner for Hermitage at Diamond during ArtPrize 2025. These young artists demonstrate talent and adaptability to transform what is essentially a construction zone into an art gallery for the community. They’ve met each challenge with professionalism and creativity, and the curated exhibit is a wonderful taste of how this space can be utilized in the future.
ArtPrize 2025 at Hermitage coincides with the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Third Reformed Church in 1875, the original congregation that built this structure. We are all celebrating the history of this building, which is itself a work of art, as we restore it for its future use as a place to showcase the arts and inspire community.
RG: The fundraiser and renovations hint at an exciting future for the Hermitage. Beyond the exterior work, what are your long-term goals for interior improvements and programming, and how can supporters get involved?
CM:
While some interior finish work has been accomplished, such as floor refinishing and woodwork restoration, major upgrades remain. Plans include modernizing infrastructure for residential and commercial use, adding bathrooms and kitchens, improving accessibility, and installing a commercial kitchen and art gallery equipment.
The estimated cost for these improvements is $5 million. With the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places, exterior restoration took priority to prevent further deterioration, funded by more than $1 million in donations, in-kind contributions, and initial investment. The project now seeks financial partners who recognize the value of preservation, the arts, and community to complete the interior and fully realize Hermitage at Diamond’s potential as an active and vibrant community venue.
Photos courtesy of Carol Moore