Hospitality Jobs heat up on 2025 HotJobs! List

West Michigan’s economy, once defined by manufacturing and agribusiness, has opened its arms to the hospitality industry. From chefs and concierges to event planners and logistics coordinators, service-sector workers have become vital to the region’s economy.
This changing landscape is shown in the newly released 2025 HotJobs! List, which added the hospitality industry to the region’s high-demand sectors. The list identifies more than 100 occupations projected to grow by at least 10%.
The list is a resource for those looking to enter or advance in high-demand industries, says Angie Barksdale, chief operating officer of West Michigan Works!.
“The addition of hospitality reflects the growing opportunities throughout our region, highlighting careers that offer stability, growth, and competitive wages,” says Barksdale.
The hospitality industry includes food and beverage, lodging, transit, recreation, entertainment, and event management. Barksdale notes that these subsectors represent a wide array of career paths, offering both entry-level positions and long-term career advancement.
“From chefs and head cooks to transportation logistics and event coordination, these roles are in increasing demand and provide pathways for skill-building, career growth, and long-term employment,” Barksdale says. “Hospitality is about creating great experiences, and it’s a field where individuals can grow their careers while making a real impact in their communities.”
The hospitality sector joins six other high-growth industries on the HotJobs! List: construction and energy, health sciences, information technology, manufacturing, professional services, and agribusiness.
Guidance for career choices
Barksdale describes the HotJobs! list as a tool for career planning. Each listed occupation features information about needed skills, suggested education and training, and median wages. Job seekers can filter results based on their interests and career goals.
Career coaches at West Michigan Works! are available to help individuals interpret this information and identify transferable skills and suitable career paths.
“They provide personalized guidance, connect job seekers with training opportunities, and support them through the job search process, ensuring alignment with the region’s workforce needs,” Barksdale says.
Along with tools like the HotJobs! list, West Michigan Works! provides access to training scholarships, support services, and industry-specific programs.
One of the most successful examples of this approach is in the health care sector.
“Roles like medical assistant have consistently ranked high on our HotJobs! list,” Barksdale says. “In response to that demand, West Michigan Works! partnered with local health care employers and educational institutions, including Grand Rapids Community College and Muskegon Community College, to launch a medical assistant registered apprenticeship program, one of the first of its kind in the region. Employers were engaged from the start, helping shape both the curriculum and the hands-on training experience.”
That collaborative model, which brings together employers, educators, and workforce leaders, is one Barksdale hopes to replicate across industries, including hospitality. It’s a blueprint for how regions can move beyond identifying labor market needs to helping people access meaningful careers.
“By identifying occupations with strong job growth and competitive wages, the HotJobs! list helps job seekers make informed career decisions,” Barksdale says. “It also guides employers and educators in aligning training programs with the needs of West Michigan’s workforce.”
Job seekers can access the full 2025 HotJobs! list and schedule time with a career coach at westmiworks.org/job-seekers/hot-jobs
