How GRPM is leading with Universal Design for Learning

Photo by Tommy Allen President and CEO Dale Robertson sat down with Rapid Growth Publisher Tommy Allen recently to talk about Universal Design for Learning.

Photo by Tommy Allen Dale Robinson (right) loves to take the museum out to the people. Shelley Irwin (center) holds a mastodon bone excavated in Kent County in 2022.

A new school entrance and assembly space to accommodate more students, reinforcing GRPM’s role in education.

A fully accessible outdoor classroom along the Grand River, designed in partnership with Disability Advocates of Kent County.

Improved vertical mobility, with expanded elevators to ensure smooth movement for visitors using wheelchairs, strollers, or walkers.

Revamped exhibits, including updates to the Streets of Old Grand Rapids and a complete redesign of the Native American exhibit.



The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) stands as a beacon of curiosity and belonging in West Michigan. While museums are often seen as houses of history, GRPM is proving they can also be spaces for transformation — where access, inclusion, and innovation come together to create meaningful learning experiences for all.Under the leadership of President and CEO Dale Robertson, who has served as GRPM’s president since 2008, the museum has embraced Universal Design for Learning (UDL) as a guiding principle for all that set out to accomplish at the downtown museum located on the Grand River.UDL is more than a set of accessibility guidelines — it’s a framework for designing experiences that meet the needs of all learners, regardless of ability, background, or learning style. Whether it’s sensory-friendly programming, interactive exhibits, or partnerships with local experts, GRPM is redefining what it means to be a truly public institution.GRPM’s commitment to accessibility isn’t new. Robertson recalls that the museum’s former Jefferson Avenue location, built in 1940, was one of the first in the nation with a street-level entrance — a radical move at the time, reinforcing the idea that knowledge should be available to all. Today, that legacy continues with intentional design choices that welcome visitors of all abilities."At our core, we are an educational institution," Robertson says. "All learning begins with curiosity, and our goal is to honor every visitor as a learner. If we get it right for those at the edges of the learning spectrum, we improve the experience for everyone."GRPM has embraced Universal Design for Learning (UDL) by creating sensory-friendly programming in partnership with Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and local occupational therapists. The museum enhances visitor experience — especially for those on the autism spectrum — by modifying lighting, minimizing noise, and providing tactile and interactive features that facilitate individualized engagement with exhibits."We are a learning institution, just like NASA calls itself a learning institution," Robertson reflects. "The more we listen, the more we evolve. And when we design for the widest range of people, we create a space where everyone sees themselves reflected."With this commitment, GRPM isn’t just preserving history — it’s making history more accessible, more relevant, and more inclusive for generations to come.Rethinking museum spaces: national inspiration, local impactRobertson’s vision for UDL was shaped by leaders across the country. Early in his tenure, he visited the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), where then-director Graham Beal introduced a new way of presenting exhibits — immersive, interactive, and designed to meet people where they are. This inspiration, along with insights from places such as the City Museum in St. Louis, helped shape GRPM’s approach to designing experiences that invite participation rather than passive observation.One standout example is the Toys! exhibit, which was originally planned as a one-year display but stayed up for three due to overwhelming engagement. Instead of placing artifacts behind barriers, the museum created hands-on experiences — extending materials outside of traditional exhibit walls and incorporating tactile elements. This interactive approach was particularly important for neurodiverse visitors, but, as Robertson puts it, "we found that everyone loved it. That’s why it’s called universal design."Expanding access: what’s next for GRPM?With the museum’s largest expansion in nearly three decades now underway, accessibility is at the forefront. The project includes:This expansion isn’t just about adding space. It’s about redefining what a museum can be."We have to earn our place in the community," Robertson says. "The public trusts us with these stories and artifacts. Our job is to make sure they’re shared in a way that inspires, educates, and invites everyone in."Museums as living spaces for allAt a time when national conversations around equity, history, and access are shifting, GRPM’s approach to Universal Design for Learning offers a powerful reminder: Museums aren’t just about the past; they’re about shaping the future.